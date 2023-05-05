Cubs first. Nico Hoerner singles to left field. Dansby Swanson lines out to center field to Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Ian Happ lines out to deep center field to Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Seiya Suzuki singles to left field. Nico Hoerner scores. Cody Bellinger grounds out to shallow infield to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 1, Marlins 0.
Cubs fifth. Miguel Amaya flies out to deep center field to Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Nico Hoerner strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson singles to left field. Ian Happ homers to center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Seiya Suzuki strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 3, Marlins 0.
Marlins sixth. Jon Berti singles to shallow infield. Jorge Soler flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Luis Arraez singles to left center field. Jon Berti to third. Yuli Gurriel out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Ian Happ. Jon Berti scores. Jean Segura grounds out to third base, Patrick Wisdom to Matt Mervis.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Marlins 1.
Cubs eighth. Ian Happ called out on strikes. Seiya Suzuki lines out to right field to Garrett Hampson. Cody Bellinger doubles to right center field. Trey Mancini is intentionally walked. Matt Mervis singles to center field. Trey Mancini to third. Cody Bellinger scores. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 4, Marlins 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.