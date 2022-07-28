Reds first. Jonathan India grounds out to first base, Lewin Diaz to Daniel Castano. Brandon Drury doubles to deep left field. Tommy Pham doubles to deep right center field. Brandon Drury scores. Joey Votto hit by pitch. Donovan Solano lines out to shallow infield, Daniel Castano to Joey Wendle. Matt Reynolds lines out to right field to Avisail Garcia.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 1, Marlins 0.
Marlins third. Luke Williams called out on strikes. Jacob Stallings singles to center field. Joey Wendle reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jacob Stallings out at second. Jesus Aguilar homers to center field. Joey Wendle scores. JJ Bleday lines out to first base to Brandon Drury.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 2, Reds 1.
Marlins fourth. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Drury to Graham Ashcraft. Lewin Diaz singles to shallow center field. Miguel Rojas singles to right field. Lewin Diaz scores. Bryan De La Cruz strikes out swinging. Luke Williams flies out to right field to Tyler Naquin.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Reds 1.
Reds fourth. Donovan Solano lines out to center field to JJ Bleday. Matt Reynolds singles to left field. Nick Senzel singles to left field. Matt Reynolds to second. Tyler Naquin grounds out to shallow infield, Luke Williams to Lewin Diaz. Nick Senzel to third. Matt Reynolds scores. Mark Kolozsvary doubles to right center field. Nick Senzel scores. Jonathan India grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Lewin Diaz.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Reds 3.
Reds fifth. Brandon Drury flies out to left field to Bryan De La Cruz. Tommy Pham singles to center field. Joey Votto singles to right field. Tommy Pham to third. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Joey Votto to second. Tommy Pham scores. Matt Reynolds grounds out to second base. Donovan Solano out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Marlins 3.
Reds sixth. Nick Senzel strikes out swinging. Tyler Naquin homers to center field. Mark Kolozsvary flies out to deep right center field to JJ Bleday. Jonathan India pops out to Lewin Diaz.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 5, Marlins 3.
Marlins seventh. Luke Williams grounds out to first base to Brandon Drury. Jacob Stallings doubles to right field. Joey Wendle grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Brandon Drury. Jacob Stallings to third. Jesus Aguilar doubles to deep right field. Jacob Stallings scores. JJ Bleday strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 5, Marlins 4.
Marlins ninth. Jesus Sanchez pinch-hitting for Bryan De La Cruz. Jesus Sanchez homers to right field. Luke Williams walks. Jacob Stallings hit by pitch. Luke Williams to second. Joey Wendle doubles to deep right center field. Jacob Stallings to third. Luke Williams scores. Jesus Aguilar out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Nick Senzel. Nick Fortes scores. JJ Bleday strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 7, Reds 5.
Reds ninth. Kyle Farmer pinch-hitting for Tyler Naquin. Kyle Farmer grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Lewin Diaz. Stuart Fairchild pinch-hitting for Mark Kolozsvary. Stuart Fairchild called out on strikes. Jonathan India walks. Brandon Drury walks. Jonathan India to second. Tommy Pham singles to left field. Brandon Drury to second. Jonathan India scores. Joey Votto strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 7, Reds 6.
