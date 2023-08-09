Marlins fourth. Josh Bell homers to left field. Jazz Chisholm Jr. strikes out swinging. Bryan De La Cruz grounds out to shortstop, Matt McLain to Joey Votto. Avisail Garcia lines out to right field to Stuart Fairchild.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 1, Reds 0.
Reds fourth. TJ Friedl grounds out to shallow infield, Johnny Cueto to Josh Bell. Matt McLain flies out to deep center field to Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Spencer Steer homers to left field. Joey Votto singles to second base. Christian Encarnacion-Strand homers to left field. Joey Votto scores. Tyler Stephenson walks. Nick Senzel strikes out on a foul tip.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 3, Marlins 1.
Reds sixth. Matt McLain singles to shallow right field. Spencer Steer lines out to second base to Luis Arraez. Joey Votto singles to right field. Matt McLain to third. Christian Encarnacion-Strand singles to center field. Joey Votto to second. Matt McLain scores. Tyler Stephenson strikes out swinging. Nick Senzel pops out to second base to Luis Arraez.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 4, Marlins 1.
Marlins eighth. Jacob Stallings called out on strikes. Jon Berti singles to left field. Jorge Soler called out on strikes. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Jon Berti to second. Josh Bell homers to center field. Luis Arraez scores. Jon Berti scores. Jazz Chisholm Jr. strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 4, Reds 4.
Marlins ninth. Bryan De La Cruz homers to right field. Avisail Garcia flies out to deep center field to TJ Friedl. Jake Burger doubles to deep left field. Jacob Stallings walks. Jon Berti grounds out to shallow infield. Jacob Stallings out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Reds 4.
