Rockies first. Charlie Blackmon triples to deep center field. Jurickson Profar doubles to deep right field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Kris Bryant lines out to shortstop to Joey Wendle. Elias Diaz grounds out to third base, Jon Berti to Yuli Gurriel. Mike Moustakas lines out to deep center field to Jonathan Davis.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Marlins 0.
Marlins fourth. Jorge Soler hit by pitch. Luis Arraez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jorge Soler out at second. Garrett Cooper lines out to third base to Ryan McMahon. Bryan De La Cruz walks. Luis Arraez to second. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Luis Arraez scores. Joey Wendle grounds out to shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar to Mike Moustakas.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Rockies 1.
Marlins fifth. Jacob Stallings doubles to deep right field. Jonathan Davis singles to shallow center field. Jacob Stallings to third. Jon Berti out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kris Bryant. Jacob Stallings scores. Jorge Soler singles to deep right center field. Jonathan Davis to second. Luis Arraez doubles to deep center field. Jorge Soler scores. Jonathan Davis scores. Garrett Cooper strikes out swinging. Bryan De La Cruz grounds out to second base, Harold Castro to Mike Moustakas.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Rockies 1.
Marlins sixth. Yuli Gurriel triples to deep left center field. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging. Jacob Stallings out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Kris Bryant. Yuli Gurriel scores. Jonathan Davis homers to right field. Jon Berti grounds out to second base, Harold Castro to Mike Moustakas.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 7, Rockies 1.
Rockies sixth. Elias Diaz homers to center field. Mike Moustakas flies out to left center field to Bryan De La Cruz. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shortstop, Joey Wendle to Yuli Gurriel. Ryan McMahon flies out to deep left field to Bryan De La Cruz.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 7, Rockies 2.
Marlins seventh. Jorge Soler homers to center field. Garrett Hampson pinch-hitting for Luis Arraez. Garrett Hampson singles to center field. Garrett Cooper lines out to deep left center field to Jurickson Profar. Bryan De La Cruz strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel singles to right field. Garrett Hampson to third. Joey Wendle doubles to deep left field, tagged out at third, Jurickson Profar to Ryan McMahon. Yuli Gurriel scores. Garrett Hampson scores.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 10, Rockies 2.
