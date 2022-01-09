Statistics after 17 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Tagovailoa
|388
|263
|67.8
|2653
|6.84
|16
|4.1
|10
|2.6
|65t
|90.1
|Brissett
|225
|141
|62.7
|1283
|5.7
|5
|2.2
|4
|1.8
|52
|78.1
|Gesicki
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|615
|404
|65.7
|3651
|6.4
|21
|3.4
|14
|2.3
|65t
|85.4
|OPPONENTS
|608
|373
|61.3
|3871
|6.99
|23
|3.8
|14
|2.3
|64
|85.4
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Gaskin
|173
|612
|3.5
|30
|3
|Johnson
|71
|330
|4.6
|27
|3
|Ahmed
|54
|149
|2.8
|16
|0
|Tagovailoa
|42
|128
|3.0
|23
|3
|Brown
|33
|125
|3.8
|24t
|1
|Lindsay
|38
|119
|3.1
|9
|0
|Brissett
|19
|70
|3.7
|19
|1
|Wilson
|4
|17
|4.3
|14
|0
|P.Williams
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Laird
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Smythe
|2
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|Waddle
|2
|3
|1.5
|2
|1
|Palardy
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Fejedelem
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|442
|1568
|3.5
|30
|12
|OPPONENTS
|425
|1867
|4.4
|46t
|16
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Waddle
|104
|1015
|9.8
|57
|6
|Gesicki
|73
|780
|10.7
|40
|2
|Gaskin
|49
|234
|4.8
|24t
|4
|Parker
|40
|515
|12.9
|42
|2
|Smythe
|34
|357
|10.5
|25
|0
|Wilson
|25
|213
|8.5
|64
|0
|Hollins
|14
|223
|15.9
|65t
|4
|Ahmed
|12
|117
|9.8
|18
|0
|Ford
|12
|161
|13.4
|52
|2
|Shaheen
|12
|110
|9.2
|21
|0
|P.Williams
|6
|71
|11.8
|34
|0
|Fuller
|4
|26
|6.5
|10
|0
|Johnson
|4
|41
|10.3
|20
|0
|Brown
|3
|10
|3.3
|7
|0
|Laird
|3
|17
|5.7
|10
|0
|Carter
|2
|16
|8.0
|8
|0
|Grant Sr.
|2
|-7
|-3.5
|0
|0
|Lewis
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Lindsay
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Long
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Merritt
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|Wilkins
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|404
|3936
|9.7
|65t
|21
|OPPONENTS
|373
|4251
|11.4
|64
|23
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Howard
|5
|54
|10.8
|37t
|1
|Needham
|2
|28
|14.0
|28t
|1
|Coleman
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Holland
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Roberts
|1
|85
|85.0
|85t
|1
|Br.Jones
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Baker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|14
|175
|12.5
|85t
|3
|OPPONENTS
|14
|151
|10.8
|56
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Ogbah
|9.0
|Phillips
|8.5
|Baker
|5.5
|Br.Jones
|5.0
|Wilkins
|4.5
|Van Ginkel
|4.0
|Holland
|2.5
|Butler
|2.0
|Sieler
|2.0
|Howard
|1.0
|Needham
|1.0
|Roberts
|1.0
|R.Davis
|0.5
|Eguavoen
|0.5
|TEAM
|48.0
|OPPONENTS
|40.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Palardy
|78
|3489
|44.7
|40.3
|31
|65
|0
|TEAM
|78
|3489
|44.7
|40.3
|31
|65
|0
|OPPONENTS
|75
|3308
|44.1
|40.3
|30
|67
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Holland
|12
|0
|92
|7.7
|16
|0
|Grant Sr.
|8
|0
|59
|7.4
|18
|0
|Waddle
|5
|0
|35
|7.0
|15
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|4
|1.3
|5
|0
|Milton
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|29
|0
|190
|6.6
|18
|0
|OPPONENTS
|30
|0
|262
|8.7
|20
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Grant Sr.
|2
|46
|23.0
|31
|0
|Lewis
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|Lindsay
|4
|72
|18.0
|20
|0
|Waddle
|9
|158
|17.6
|25
|0
|Gaskin
|2
|29
|14.5
|16
|0
|Wilson
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|19
|330
|17.4
|31
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|435
|20.7
|31
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Brissett
|6
|2
|0
|Je.Davis
|0
|1
|0
|Eguavoen
|0
|0
|1
|Eichenberg
|0
|4
|0
|Fejedelem
|1
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|1
|Gaskin
|2
|1
|0
|Grant Sr.
|2
|0
|0
|Holland
|2
|3
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|2
|Hunt
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Jones
|1
|0
|2
|Milton
|1
|0
|0
|Needham
|0
|0
|1
|Ogbah
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips
|0
|0
|1
|Reiter
|2
|0
|0
|Sieler
|0
|0
|2
|Tagovailoa
|9
|2
|0
|Waddle
|2
|0
|0
|Wilkins
|1
|0
|1
|TEAM
|29
|16
|12
|OPPONENTS
|20
|6
|12
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|93
|68
|55
|122
|3
|341
|OPPONENTS
|63
|103
|61
|140
|6
|373
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|31
|51
|0
|103
|Gaskin
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Waddle
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Hollins
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Tagovailoa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Johnson
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gesicki
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Coleman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ford
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Howard
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Parker
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brissett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Brown
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Eguavoen
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Needham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wilkins
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Fuller
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|40
|12
|21
|2
|23
|31
|51
|0
|309
|OPPONENTS
|40
|16
|23
|0
|31
|37
|57
|1
|335
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Sanders
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|7/
|9
|8/
|10
|2/
|6
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|7/
|9
|8/
|10
|2/
|6
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|12/
|12
|9/
|11
|5/
|9
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.