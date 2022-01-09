Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Tagovailoa38826367.826536.84164.1102.665t90.1
Brissett22514162.712835.752.241.85278.1
Gesicki100.000.000.000.0039.6
Wilson100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM61540465.736516.4213.4142.365t85.4
OPPONENTS60837361.338716.99233.8142.36485.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Gaskin1736123.5303
Johnson713304.6273
Ahmed541492.8160
Tagovailoa421283.0233
Brown331253.824t1
Lindsay381193.190
Brissett19703.7191
Wilson4174.3140
P.Williams177.070
Laird144.040
Smythe231.520
Waddle231.521
Palardy111.010
Fejedelem100.000
TEAM44215683.53012
OPPONENTS42518674.446t16

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Waddle10410159.8576
Gesicki7378010.7402
Gaskin492344.824t4
Parker4051512.9422
Smythe3435710.5250
Wilson252138.5640
Hollins1422315.965t4
Ahmed121179.8180
Ford1216113.4522
Shaheen121109.2210
P.Williams67111.8340
Fuller4266.5100
Johnson44110.3200
Brown3103.370
Laird3175.7100
Carter2168.080
Grant Sr.2-7-3.500
Lewis177.070
Lindsay188.080
Long188.080
Merritt11313.0130
Wilkins111.01t1
TEAM40439369.765t21
OPPONENTS373425111.46423

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Howard55410.837t1
Needham22814.028t1
Coleman200.000
Holland200.000
Roberts18585.085t1
Br.Jones188.080
Baker100.000
TEAM1417512.585t3
OPPONENTS1415110.8561

SACKSNO.
Ogbah9.0
Phillips8.5
Baker5.5
Br.Jones5.0
Wilkins4.5
Van Ginkel4.0
Holland2.5
Butler2.0
Sieler2.0
Howard1.0
Needham1.0
Roberts1.0
R.Davis0.5
Eguavoen0.5
TEAM48.0
OPPONENTS40.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Palardy78348944.740.331650
TEAM78348944.740.331650
OPPONENTS75330844.140.330671

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Holland120927.7160
Grant Sr.80597.4180
Waddle50357.0150
Lewis3041.350
Milton1000.000
TEAM2901906.6180
OPPONENTS3002628.7200

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Grant Sr.24623.0310
Lewis12323.0230
Lindsay47218.0200
Waddle915817.6250
Gaskin22914.5160
Wilson122.020
TEAM1933017.4310
OPPONENTS2143520.7310

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Brissett620
Je.Davis010
Eguavoen001
Eichenberg040
Fejedelem100
Ferguson001
Gaskin210
Grant Sr.200
Holland230
Howard002
Hunt010
Jackson010
Johnson010
Br.Jones102
Milton100
Needham001
Ogbah001
Phillips001
Reiter200
Sieler002
Tagovailoa920
Waddle200
Wilkins101
TEAM291612
OPPONENTS20612

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM9368551223341
OPPONENTS63103611406373

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Sanders000034352331510103
Gaskin734000000042
Waddle716000000042
Hollins404000000024
Tagovailoa330000000020
Johnson330000000018
Gesicki202000000014
Coleman200000000012
Ford202000000012
Howard200100000012
Parker202000000012
Brissett11000000008
Brown11000000006
Eguavoen10010000006
Needham10000000006
Roberts10000000006
Wilkins10100000006
Fuller00000000002
TEAM401221234352331510309
OPPONENTS401623038393137571335

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Sanders0/06/67/98/102/6
TEAM0/06/67/98/102/6
OPPONENTS0/05/512/129/115/9

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you