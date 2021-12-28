Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Tagovailoa32823070.123397.13154.692.765t94.0
Brissett22514162.712835.752.241.85278.1
Wilson100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM55437167.033666.54203.6132.365t87.4
OPPONENTS56034060.735166.91203.6132.36483.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Gaskin1675903.5303
Johnson391644.2122
Ahmed541492.8160
Brown331253.824t1
Tagovailoa35892.593
Lindsay25783.190
Brissett19703.7191
Wilson4174.3140
Williams177.070
Laird144.040
Smythe231.520
Waddle231.521
Fejedelem100.000
TEAM38312993.43011
OPPONENTS35815354.346t12

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Waddle969419.8575
Gesicki6770710.6402
Gaskin462234.824t4
Parker3445713.4422
Smythe292889.9250
Wilson252138.5640
Hollins1422315.965t4
Ahmed121179.8180
Shaheen121109.2210
Ford1116114.6522
Williams67111.8340
Fuller4266.5100
Brown3103.370
Laird3175.7100
Carter2168.080
Grant Sr.2-7-3.500
Johnson12020.0200
Lewis177.070
Long188.080
Merritt11313.0130
Wilkins111.01t1
TEAM37136229.865t20
OPPONENTS340387011.46420

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Howard4174.2160
Needham22814.028t1
Coleman200.000
Holland200.000
Roberts18585.085t1
Br.Jones188.080
Baker100.000
TEAM1313810.685t2
OPPONENTS1315111.6561

SACKSNO.
Ogbah9.0
Phillips8.5
Br.Jones5.0
Baker4.5
Wilkins3.5
Van Ginkel3.0
Holland2.5
Butler2.0
Sieler2.0
Howard1.0
Needham1.0
Roberts1.0
R.Davis0.5
Eguavoen0.5
TEAM45.0
OPPONENTS35.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Palardy70313344.840.628650
TEAM70313344.840.628650
OPPONENTS68299344.040.325671

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Grant Sr.70588.3180
Holland120927.7160
Waddle40205.070
Lewis3041.350
TEAM2601746.7180
OPPONENTS2502148.6200

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Grant Sr.24623.0310
Lewis12323.0230
Waddle915817.6250
Gaskin22914.5160
Wilson122.020
TEAM1525817.2310
OPPONENTS1938720.4310

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Brissett620
Je.Davis010
Eichenberg030
Fejedelem100
Ferguson001
Gaskin210
Grant Sr.200
Holland230
Howard002
Hunt010
Jackson010
Br.Jones102
Needham001
Ogbah001
Reiter200
Sieler002
Tagovailoa620
Waddle200
Wilkins101
TEAM251410
OPPONENTS17511

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM7962481133305
OPPONENTS5686581096315

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Sanders00003132202751091
Gaskin734000000042
Waddle615000000036
Hollins404000000024
Tagovailoa330000000020
Gesicki202000000014
Coleman200000000012
Ford202000000012
Johnson220000000012
Parker202000000012
Brissett11000000008
Brown11000000006
Howard10010000006
Needham10000000006
Roberts10000000006
Wilkins10100000006
Fuller00000000002
TEAM361120131322027510276
OPPONENTS331220031322834571284

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Sanders0/06/65/77/92/5
TEAM0/06/65/77/92/5
OPPONENTS0/04/412/127/95/9

