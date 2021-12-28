Statistics after 15 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Tagovailoa
|328
|230
|70.1
|2339
|7.13
|15
|4.6
|9
|2.7
|65t
|94.0
|Brissett
|225
|141
|62.7
|1283
|5.7
|5
|2.2
|4
|1.8
|52
|78.1
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|554
|371
|67.0
|3366
|6.54
|20
|3.6
|13
|2.3
|65t
|87.4
|OPPONENTS
|560
|340
|60.7
|3516
|6.91
|20
|3.6
|13
|2.3
|64
|83.7
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Gaskin
|167
|590
|3.5
|30
|3
|Johnson
|39
|164
|4.2
|12
|2
|Ahmed
|54
|149
|2.8
|16
|0
|Brown
|33
|125
|3.8
|24t
|1
|Tagovailoa
|35
|89
|2.5
|9
|3
|Lindsay
|25
|78
|3.1
|9
|0
|Brissett
|19
|70
|3.7
|19
|1
|Wilson
|4
|17
|4.3
|14
|0
|Williams
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Laird
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Smythe
|2
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|Waddle
|2
|3
|1.5
|2
|1
|Fejedelem
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|383
|1299
|3.4
|30
|11
|OPPONENTS
|358
|1535
|4.3
|46t
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Waddle
|96
|941
|9.8
|57
|5
|Gesicki
|67
|707
|10.6
|40
|2
|Gaskin
|46
|223
|4.8
|24t
|4
|Parker
|34
|457
|13.4
|42
|2
|Smythe
|29
|288
|9.9
|25
|0
|Wilson
|25
|213
|8.5
|64
|0
|Hollins
|14
|223
|15.9
|65t
|4
|Ahmed
|12
|117
|9.8
|18
|0
|Shaheen
|12
|110
|9.2
|21
|0
|Ford
|11
|161
|14.6
|52
|2
|Williams
|6
|71
|11.8
|34
|0
|Fuller
|4
|26
|6.5
|10
|0
|Brown
|3
|10
|3.3
|7
|0
|Laird
|3
|17
|5.7
|10
|0
|Carter
|2
|16
|8.0
|8
|0
|Grant Sr.
|2
|-7
|-3.5
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|Lewis
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Long
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Merritt
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|Wilkins
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|371
|3622
|9.8
|65t
|20
|OPPONENTS
|340
|3870
|11.4
|64
|20
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Howard
|4
|17
|4.2
|16
|0
|Needham
|2
|28
|14.0
|28t
|1
|Coleman
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Holland
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Roberts
|1
|85
|85.0
|85t
|1
|Br.Jones
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Baker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|13
|138
|10.6
|85t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|13
|151
|11.6
|56
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Ogbah
|9.0
|Phillips
|8.5
|Br.Jones
|5.0
|Baker
|4.5
|Wilkins
|3.5
|Van Ginkel
|3.0
|Holland
|2.5
|Butler
|2.0
|Sieler
|2.0
|Howard
|1.0
|Needham
|1.0
|Roberts
|1.0
|R.Davis
|0.5
|Eguavoen
|0.5
|TEAM
|45.0
|OPPONENTS
|35.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Palardy
|70
|3133
|44.8
|40.6
|28
|65
|0
|TEAM
|70
|3133
|44.8
|40.6
|28
|65
|0
|OPPONENTS
|68
|2993
|44.0
|40.3
|25
|67
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Grant Sr.
|7
|0
|58
|8.3
|18
|0
|Holland
|12
|0
|92
|7.7
|16
|0
|Waddle
|4
|0
|20
|5.0
|7
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|4
|1.3
|5
|0
|TEAM
|26
|0
|174
|6.7
|18
|0
|OPPONENTS
|25
|0
|214
|8.6
|20
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Grant Sr.
|2
|46
|23.0
|31
|0
|Lewis
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|Waddle
|9
|158
|17.6
|25
|0
|Gaskin
|2
|29
|14.5
|16
|0
|Wilson
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|15
|258
|17.2
|31
|0
|OPPONENTS
|19
|387
|20.4
|31
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Brissett
|6
|2
|0
|Je.Davis
|0
|1
|0
|Eichenberg
|0
|3
|0
|Fejedelem
|1
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|1
|Gaskin
|2
|1
|0
|Grant Sr.
|2
|0
|0
|Holland
|2
|3
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|2
|Hunt
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Jones
|1
|0
|2
|Needham
|0
|0
|1
|Ogbah
|0
|0
|1
|Reiter
|2
|0
|0
|Sieler
|0
|0
|2
|Tagovailoa
|6
|2
|0
|Waddle
|2
|0
|0
|Wilkins
|1
|0
|1
|TEAM
|25
|14
|10
|OPPONENTS
|17
|5
|11
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|79
|62
|48
|113
|3
|305
|OPPONENTS
|56
|86
|58
|109
|6
|315
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|32
|20
|27
|51
|0
|91
|Gaskin
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Waddle
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Hollins
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Tagovailoa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Gesicki
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Coleman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ford
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Parker
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brissett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Brown
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Howard
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Needham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wilkins
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Fuller
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|36
|11
|20
|1
|31
|32
|20
|27
|51
|0
|276
|OPPONENTS
|33
|12
|20
|0
|31
|32
|28
|34
|57
|1
|284
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Sanders
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|5/
|7
|7/
|9
|2/
|5
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|5/
|7
|7/
|9
|2/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|12/
|12
|7/
|9
|5/
|9