Statistics after 14 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Tagovailoa30221169.921417.09144.682.665t94.3
Brissett22514162.712835.752.241.85278.1
Wilson100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM52835266.731936.48193.6122.365t87.2
OPPONENTS54032860.734376.92203.7112.06485.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Gaskin1645803.5303
Ahmed541492.8160
Brown331253.824t1
Johnson261254.8122
Tagovailoa34882.693
Brissett19703.7191
Lindsay12423.590
Wilson4174.3140
Williams177.070
Laird144.040
Smythe231.520
Waddle231.521
Fejedelem100.000
TEAM35312133.43011
OPPONENTS33514524.346t12

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Waddle868499.9574
Gesicki6468510.7402
Gaskin452174.824t4
Parker3445713.4422
Smythe262579.9250
Wilson252138.5640
Hollins1318314.165t4
Ahmed121179.8180
Shaheen121109.2210
Ford1116114.6522
Williams67111.8340
Fuller4266.5100
Brown3103.370
Laird3175.7100
Carter2168.080
Grant Sr.2-7-3.500
Johnson12020.0200
Long188.080
Merritt11313.0130
Wilkins111.01t1
TEAM35234249.765t19
OPPONENTS328373711.46420

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Howard4174.2160
Coleman200.000
Holland200.000
Roberts18585.085t1
Baker100.000
Needham100.000
TEAM111029.385t1
OPPONENTS1215112.6561

SACKSNO.
Phillips8.5
Ogbah7.0
Br.Jones4.0
Baker3.0
Van Ginkel3.0
Wilkins3.0
Butler2.0
Holland2.0
Needham1.0
Roberts1.0
Sieler1.0
Eguavoen0.5
TEAM37.0
OPPONENTS32.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Palardy64287845.040.825650
TEAM64287845.040.825650
OPPONENTS61267743.939.923671

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Grant Sr.70588.3180
Holland110827.5160
Lewis1055.050
Waddle40205.070
TEAM2301657.2180
OPPONENTS2201878.5200

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Grant Sr.24623.0310
Waddle915817.6250
Gaskin22914.5160
Wilson122.020
TEAM1423516.8310
OPPONENTS1836120.1310

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Brissett620
Je.Davis010
Eichenberg020
Fejedelem100
Ferguson001
Gaskin210
Grant Sr.200
Holland230
Howard002
Hunt010
Jackson010
Br.Jones102
Needham001
Ogbah001
Reiter200
Sieler002
Tagovailoa511
Waddle200
Wilkins101
TEAM241211
OPPONENTS17511

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM6962411103285
OPPONENTS5683581096312

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Sanders00002930182451083
Gaskin734000000042
Waddle514000000030
Hollins404000000024
Tagovailoa330000000020
Gesicki202000000014
Coleman200000000012
Ford202000000012
Johnson220000000012
Parker202000000012
Brissett11000000008
Brown11000000006
Howard10010000006
Roberts10000000006
Wilkins10100000006
Fuller00000000002
TEAM341119129301824510258
OPPONENTS331220031322733571281

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Sanders0/06/64/66/82/4
TEAM0/06/64/66/82/4
OPPONENTS0/04/411/117/95/9

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you