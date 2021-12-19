Statistics after 14 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Tagovailoa
|302
|211
|69.9
|2141
|7.09
|14
|4.6
|8
|2.6
|65t
|94.3
|Brissett
|225
|141
|62.7
|1283
|5.7
|5
|2.2
|4
|1.8
|52
|78.1
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|528
|352
|66.7
|3193
|6.48
|19
|3.6
|12
|2.3
|65t
|87.2
|OPPONENTS
|540
|328
|60.7
|3437
|6.92
|20
|3.7
|11
|2.0
|64
|85.4
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Gaskin
|164
|580
|3.5
|30
|3
|Ahmed
|54
|149
|2.8
|16
|0
|Brown
|33
|125
|3.8
|24t
|1
|Johnson
|26
|125
|4.8
|12
|2
|Tagovailoa
|34
|88
|2.6
|9
|3
|Brissett
|19
|70
|3.7
|19
|1
|Lindsay
|12
|42
|3.5
|9
|0
|Wilson
|4
|17
|4.3
|14
|0
|Williams
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Laird
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Smythe
|2
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|Waddle
|2
|3
|1.5
|2
|1
|Fejedelem
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|353
|1213
|3.4
|30
|11
|OPPONENTS
|335
|1452
|4.3
|46t
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Waddle
|86
|849
|9.9
|57
|4
|Gesicki
|64
|685
|10.7
|40
|2
|Gaskin
|45
|217
|4.8
|24t
|4
|Parker
|34
|457
|13.4
|42
|2
|Smythe
|26
|257
|9.9
|25
|0
|Wilson
|25
|213
|8.5
|64
|0
|Hollins
|13
|183
|14.1
|65t
|4
|Ahmed
|12
|117
|9.8
|18
|0
|Shaheen
|12
|110
|9.2
|21
|0
|Ford
|11
|161
|14.6
|52
|2
|Williams
|6
|71
|11.8
|34
|0
|Fuller
|4
|26
|6.5
|10
|0
|Brown
|3
|10
|3.3
|7
|0
|Laird
|3
|17
|5.7
|10
|0
|Carter
|2
|16
|8.0
|8
|0
|Grant Sr.
|2
|-7
|-3.5
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|Long
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Merritt
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|Wilkins
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|352
|3424
|9.7
|65t
|19
|OPPONENTS
|328
|3737
|11.4
|64
|20
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Howard
|4
|17
|4.2
|16
|0
|Coleman
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Holland
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Roberts
|1
|85
|85.0
|85t
|1
|Baker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Needham
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|11
|102
|9.3
|85t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|12
|151
|12.6
|56
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Phillips
|8.5
|Ogbah
|7.0
|Br.Jones
|4.0
|Baker
|3.0
|Van Ginkel
|3.0
|Wilkins
|3.0
|Butler
|2.0
|Holland
|2.0
|Needham
|1.0
|Roberts
|1.0
|Sieler
|1.0
|Eguavoen
|0.5
|TEAM
|37.0
|OPPONENTS
|32.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Palardy
|64
|2878
|45.0
|40.8
|25
|65
|0
|TEAM
|64
|2878
|45.0
|40.8
|25
|65
|0
|OPPONENTS
|61
|2677
|43.9
|39.9
|23
|67
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Grant Sr.
|7
|0
|58
|8.3
|18
|0
|Holland
|11
|0
|82
|7.5
|16
|0
|Lewis
|1
|0
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Waddle
|4
|0
|20
|5.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|23
|0
|165
|7.2
|18
|0
|OPPONENTS
|22
|0
|187
|8.5
|20
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Grant Sr.
|2
|46
|23.0
|31
|0
|Waddle
|9
|158
|17.6
|25
|0
|Gaskin
|2
|29
|14.5
|16
|0
|Wilson
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|14
|235
|16.8
|31
|0
|OPPONENTS
|18
|361
|20.1
|31
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Brissett
|6
|2
|0
|Je.Davis
|0
|1
|0
|Eichenberg
|0
|2
|0
|Fejedelem
|1
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|1
|Gaskin
|2
|1
|0
|Grant Sr.
|2
|0
|0
|Holland
|2
|3
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|2
|Hunt
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Jones
|1
|0
|2
|Needham
|0
|0
|1
|Ogbah
|0
|0
|1
|Reiter
|2
|0
|0
|Sieler
|0
|0
|2
|Tagovailoa
|5
|1
|1
|Waddle
|2
|0
|0
|Wilkins
|1
|0
|1
|TEAM
|24
|12
|11
|OPPONENTS
|17
|5
|11
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|69
|62
|41
|110
|3
|285
|OPPONENTS
|56
|83
|58
|109
|6
|312
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|24
|51
|0
|83
|Gaskin
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Waddle
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Hollins
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Tagovailoa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Gesicki
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Coleman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ford
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Parker
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brissett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Brown
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Howard
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wilkins
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Fuller
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|34
|11
|19
|1
|18
|24
|51
|0
|258
|OPPONENTS
|33
|12
|20
|0
|27
|33
|57
|1
|281
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Sanders
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|4/
|6
|6/
|8
|2/
|4
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|4/
|6
|6/
|8
|2/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|11/
|11
|7/
|9
|5/
|9
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.