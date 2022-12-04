Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Tagovailoa31721668.128599.02216.651.675t112.0
Bridgewater603761.75228.735.035.06485.6
Thompson532852.82785.2400.023.83052.2
C.Wilson000.000.000.000.000
TEAM43028165.334868.51245.6102.375t100.9
OPPONENTS42929067.628027.04194.471.67995.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mostert1255734.6253
J.Wilson402125.3282
Edmonds421202.9282
Tagovailoa18351.9180
Hill6305.0100
Gaskin10262.6100
Bridgewater22110.5110
Waddle2178.590
Thompson10141.490
Ahmed4133.370
C.Wilson188.080
Ingold561.221
Smythe210.51t1
Fejedelem100.000
Hunt100.000
TEAM26910764.0289
OPPONENTS30413264.479t13

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill96137914.4645
Waddle5797217.1596
Sherfield2535514.275t2
Gesicki2426911.2304
Mostert171197.0181
Ingold14987.0171
Edmonds10969.6151
Smythe9758.3191
C.Wilson99610.7200
Cracraft89712.1222
J.Wilson6589.7141
Gaskin4287.0160
B.Sanders2178.5130
TEAM281365913.075t24
OPPONENTS290302010.47919

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Holland26432.0330
Van Ginkel12323.0230
McKinley11717.0170
Bethel11111.0110
Howard100.000
Igbinoghene100.000
TEAM711516.4330
OPPONENTS10838.3460

SACKSNO.
Ingram6.0
Phillips5.0
Baker3.0
Chubb2.5
Roberts2.5
B.Jones2.0
Holland1.5
Sieler1.5
Wilkins1.5
Davis1.0
Ogbah1.0
Riley1.0
Van Ginkel0.5
TEAM29.0
OPPONENTS26.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Morstead41191846.839.814660
TEAM41191846.839.814660
OPPONENTS47203543.340.721731

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
C.Wilson100848.4150
Holland40184.580
Waddle0000.000
Hill20-4-2.000
TEAM160986.1150
OPPONENTS22024811.3260

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mostert1528118.7280
Smythe22713.5180
Ingold11212.0120
TEAM1832017.8280
OPPONENTS1747527.9103t1

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Hill100
Holland100
Howard002
Hunt100
Ingram002
Phillips011
B.Sanders100
Tagovailoa320
Thompson200
Waddle100
Williams010
TEAM1045
OPPONENTS1485

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM6411457640299
OPPONENTS6010340860289

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
J.Sanders00003235172149083
Waddle606000000036
Hill505000000030
Gesicki404000000024
Mostert431000000024
Edmonds321000000018
J.Wilson321000000018
Cracraft202000000012
Ingold211000000012
Sherfield202000000012
Smythe211000000012
Van Ginkel200000000012
Howard10010000006
Ingram10010000006
TEAM37924232351721490273
OPPONENTS341319229301617572256

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
J.Sanders0/04/53/310/100/3
TEAM0/04/53/310/100/3
OPPONENTS1/12/26/75/52/2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you