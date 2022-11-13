Statistics after 10 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Tagovailoa24817671.022659.13187.331.260t118.4
Bridgewater603761.75228.735.035.06485.6
Thompson472757.42725.7900.012.13065.2
C.Wilson000.000.000.000.000
TEAM35524067.629388.62215.972.064105.8
OPPONENTS34923767.923987.28164.641.17999.5

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mostert1185434.6253
J.Wilson261706.5281
Edmonds421202.9282
Tagovailoa19351.8180
Hill5255.0100
Bridgewater22110.5110
Waddle2178.590
Ahmed4133.370
Gaskin492.360
Thompson492.390
C.Wilson188.080
Ingold561.221
Smythe210.51t1
Fejedelem100.000
Hunt000.000
TEAM2359774.2288
OPPONENTS25611694.679t12

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill81114814.2644
Waddle5187817.2596
Gesicki2426911.2304
Sherfield2224711.2321
Mostert171197.0181
Edmonds10969.6151
Ingold10838.3171
C.Wilson77010.0140
Smythe6508.3140
J.Wilson5459.0141
Gaskin3248.0160
Cracraft2136.511t2
B.Sanders2178.5130
TEAM240305912.76421
OPPONENTS237253910.77916

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Holland26432.0330
Bethel11111.0110
Igbinoghene100.000
TEAM47518.8330
OPPONENTS7557.9460

SACKSNO.
Ingram4.0
Phillips3.5
B.Jones2.0
Baker1.5
Holland1.5
Roberts1.5
Wilkins1.5
Davis1.0
Ogbah1.0
Riley1.0
Sieler1.0
Chubb0.5
TEAM20.0
OPPONENTS18.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Morstead31141645.740.714660
TEAM31141645.740.714660
OPPONENTS36150741.939.717731

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
C.Wilson50418.2130
Holland40184.580
Waddle0000.000
Hill20-4-2.000
TEAM110555.0130
OPPONENTS1501338.9250

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mostert1425618.3280
Smythe11818.0180
Ingold11212.0120
TEAM1628617.9280
OPPONENTS1339230.2103t1

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Hill100
Holland100
Howard001
Hunt100
Ingram002
Phillips011
B.Sanders100
Tagovailoa220
Thompson100
Waddle100
Williams010
TEAM844
OPPONENTS953

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM479157570252
OPPONENTS509628670241

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
J.Sanders00002730131749066
Waddle606000000036
Gesicki404000000024
Hill404000000024
Mostert431000000024
Edmonds321000000018
Cracraft202000000012
Ingold211000000012
Van Ginkel200000000012
J.Wilson211000000012
Ingram10010000006
Sherfield10100000006
Smythe11000000006
TEAM32821127301317490231
OPPONENTS291216126271112572211

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
J.Sanders0/03/42/28/80/3
TEAM0/03/42/28/80/3
OPPONENTS1/11/15/62/22/2

