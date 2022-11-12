|Miami
|7
|7
|0
|21
|—
|35
|Georgia Tech
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
MIA_Mallory 22 pass from Ja.Brown (Borregales kick), 8:44.
Second Quarter
MIA_Skinner 4 pass from Ja.Brown (Borregales kick), 9:26.
GT_McCollum 9 pass from Pyron (Stewart kick), :30.
Fourth Quarter
MIA_Young 8 pass from Ja.Brown (Borregales kick), 7:52.
MIA_Knighton 2 run (Borregales kick), 4:29.
MIA_Kinchens 99 interception return (Borregales kick), 2:36.
GT_Felix 7 pass from Z.Gibson (Stewart kick), :36.
A_33,857.
|MIA
|GT
|First downs
|22
|23
|Total Net Yards
|353
|363
|Rushes-yards
|44-217
|27-129
|Passing
|136
|234
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-19
|3-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-99
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-19-0
|24-43-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|2-4
|Punts
|5-46.0
|4-34.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-79
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|35:46
|24:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Knighton 16-118, Ja.Brown 19-87, B.Smith 1-9, Franklin 3-7, Stanley 3-6, (Team) 2-(minus 10). Georgia Tech, Pyron 8-66, Smith 5-27, Felix 4-18, Hall 8-15, Z.Gibson 2-3.
PASSING_Miami, Ja.Brown 14-19-0-136. Georgia Tech, Z.Gibson 12-21-2-120, Pyron 12-22-2-114.
RECEIVING_Miami, B.Smith 4-37, Restrepo 3-10, Ladson 2-42, Young 2-19, Mallory 1-22, Skinner 1-4, Franklin 1-2. Georgia Tech, McCollum 8-101, Hall 5-19, Felix 3-19, Rutherford 2-33, Carter 2-24, Smith 2-6, P.Harris 1-23, Benson 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
