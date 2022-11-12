Miami7702135
Georgia Tech070714

First Quarter

MIA_Mallory 22 pass from Ja.Brown (Borregales kick), 8:44.

Second Quarter

MIA_Skinner 4 pass from Ja.Brown (Borregales kick), 9:26.

GT_McCollum 9 pass from Pyron (Stewart kick), :30.

Fourth Quarter

MIA_Young 8 pass from Ja.Brown (Borregales kick), 7:52.

MIA_Knighton 2 run (Borregales kick), 4:29.

MIA_Kinchens 99 interception return (Borregales kick), 2:36.

GT_Felix 7 pass from Z.Gibson (Stewart kick), :36.

A_33,857.

MIAGT
First downs2223
Total Net Yards353363
Rushes-yards44-21727-129
Passing136234
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns2-193-30
Interceptions Ret.4-990-0
Comp-Att-Int14-19-024-43-4
Sacked-Yards Lost1-92-4
Punts5-46.04-34.75
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards9-794-30
Time of Possession35:4624:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Knighton 16-118, Ja.Brown 19-87, B.Smith 1-9, Franklin 3-7, Stanley 3-6, (Team) 2-(minus 10). Georgia Tech, Pyron 8-66, Smith 5-27, Felix 4-18, Hall 8-15, Z.Gibson 2-3.

PASSING_Miami, Ja.Brown 14-19-0-136. Georgia Tech, Z.Gibson 12-21-2-120, Pyron 12-22-2-114.

RECEIVING_Miami, B.Smith 4-37, Restrepo 3-10, Ladson 2-42, Young 2-19, Mallory 1-22, Skinner 1-4, Franklin 1-2. Georgia Tech, McCollum 8-101, Hall 5-19, Felix 3-19, Rutherford 2-33, Carter 2-24, Smith 2-6, P.Harris 1-23, Benson 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you