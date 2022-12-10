FGFTReb
NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burns318-160-04-82316
Clark111-10-00-5153
Joiner4010-163-41-44026
Morsell342-62-20-2007
Smith397-172-41-47219
Ross171-50-21-5132
Gantt140-00-00-4030
Dowuona70-00-00-0120
Pass70-30-00-0000
Totals20029-647-127-32161873

Percentages: FG .453, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Joiner 3-6, Smith 3-11, Clark 1-1, Morsell 1-4, Pass 0-1, Ross 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Burns 2, Gantt, Morsell, Smith).

Turnovers: 8 (Gantt 2, Ross 2, Smith 2, Clark, Morsell).

Steals: 4 (Burns, Clark, Dowuona, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Omier345-131-21-111211
Miller388-157-81-53025
Pack293-102-21-3539
Poplar152-40-00-3324
Wong368-134-51-58122
Joseph200-30-00-3210
Beverly163-30-00-1017
Casey50-00-00-1010
Walker41-20-02-2002
Watson30-30-02-2000
Totals20030-6614-178-36221180

Percentages: FG .455, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Wong 2-4, Miller 2-5, Beverly 1-1, Pack 1-4, Poplar 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Omier 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 5 (Poplar 2, Beverly, Joseph, Pack).

Steals: 4 (Beverly, Miller, Omier, Wong).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC State433073
Miami344680

A_4,880 (8,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you