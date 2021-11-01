|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler
|6
|34.3
|54-102
|.529
|3-8
|41-46
|.891
|152
|25.3
|Herro
|6
|31.0
|49-107
|.458
|17-43
|17-20
|.850
|132
|22.0
|Adebayo
|5
|31.4
|37-70
|.529
|0-0
|29-34
|.853
|103
|20.6
|Robinson
|6
|28.7
|22-61
|.361
|17-53
|2-3
|.667
|63
|10.5
|Lowry
|5
|31.0
|15-45
|.333
|7-26
|5-5
|1.000
|42
|8.4
|Morris
|6
|19.0
|19-44
|.432
|4-13
|3-3
|1.000
|45
|7.5
|Dedmon
|6
|15.3
|15-25
|.600
|2-2
|6-6
|1.000
|38
|6.3
|Martin
|3
|11.7
|8-12
|.667
|1-3
|2-4
|.500
|19
|6.3
|Strus
|6
|17.3
|13-32
|.406
|9-24
|1-3
|.333
|36
|6.0
|Tucker
|6
|26.5
|11-29
|.379
|6-18
|2-3
|.667
|30
|5.0
|Yurtseven
|4
|3.5
|5-8
|.625
|0-0
|0-1
|.000
|10
|2.5
|Haslem
|1
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Vincent
|5
|8.8
|4-9
|.444
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|Okpala
|4
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|Garrett
|2
|3.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|6
|244.2
|254-549
|.463
|68-196
|108-128
|.844
|684
|114.0
|OPPONENTS
|6
|244.2
|205-525
|.390
|77-255
|95-126
|.754
|582
|97.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Butler
|13
|29
|42
|7.0
|33
|5.5
|15
|0
|17
|14
|2
|Herro
|6
|34
|40
|6.7
|27
|4.5
|7
|0
|1
|17
|0
|Adebayo
|14
|56
|70
|14.0
|8
|1.6
|13
|0
|5
|15
|2
|Robinson
|2
|27
|29
|4.8
|9
|1.5
|15
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Lowry
|3
|17
|20
|4.0
|36
|7.2
|12
|0
|6
|13
|2
|Morris
|6
|9
|15
|2.5
|8
|1.3
|16
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Dedmon
|15
|29
|44
|7.3
|4
|.7
|15
|0
|3
|8
|2
|Martin
|2
|4
|6
|2.0
|1
|.3
|4
|0
|5
|3
|1
|Strus
|1
|15
|16
|2.7
|5
|.8
|6
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Tucker
|8
|23
|31
|5.2
|8
|1.3
|14
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Yurtseven
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Haslem
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent
|2
|3
|5
|1.0
|8
|1.6
|6
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Okpala
|0
|3
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|74
|253
|327
|54.5
|149
|24.8
|126
|0
|46
|95
|13
|OPPONENTS
|48
|195
|243
|40.5
|126
|21.0
|124
|0
|52
|90
|31