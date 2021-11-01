AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Butler634.354-102.5293-841-46.89115225.3
Herro631.049-107.45817-4317-20.85013222.0
Adebayo531.437-70.5290-029-34.85310320.6
Robinson628.722-61.36117-532-3.6676310.5
Lowry531.015-45.3337-265-51.000428.4
Morris619.019-44.4324-133-31.000457.5
Dedmon615.315-25.6002-26-61.000386.3
Martin311.78-12.6671-32-4.500196.3
Strus617.313-32.4069-241-3.333366.0
Tucker626.511-29.3796-182-3.667305.0
Yurtseven43.55-8.6250-00-1.000102.5
Haslem13.01-2.5000-00-0.00022.0
Vincent58.84-9.4441-50-0.00091.8
Okpala44.01-2.5001-10-0.00030.8
Garrett23.50-1.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM6244.2254-549.46368-196108-128.844684114.0
OPPONENTS6244.2205-525.39077-25595-126.75458297.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Butler1329427.0335.515017142
Herro634406.7274.5701170
Adebayo14567014.081.61305152
Robinson227294.891.5150262
Lowry317204.0367.21206132
Morris69152.581.3160371
Dedmon1529447.34.7150382
Martin2462.01.340531
Strus115162.75.860221
Tucker823315.281.3140220
Yurtseven1451.20.000010
Haslem1011.00.010000
Vincent2351.081.660040
Okpala033.80.010000
Garrett000.021.010000
TEAM7425332754.514924.81260469513
OPPONENTS4819524340.512621.01240529031

