|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler
|18
|33.7
|139-273
|.509
|6-31
|127-149
|.852
|411
|22.8
|Herro
|25
|32.9
|196-445
|.440
|65-170
|51-59
|.864
|508
|20.3
|Adebayo
|18
|32.9
|126-243
|.519
|0-1
|85-112
|.759
|337
|18.7
|Lowry
|26
|34.2
|126-290
|.434
|57-170
|49-56
|.875
|358
|13.8
|Robinson
|28
|28.0
|108-286
|.378
|80-238
|15-21
|.714
|311
|11.1
|Strus
|21
|20.0
|61-139
|.439
|39-100
|13-18
|.722
|174
|8.3
|Morris
|10
|18.7
|32-70
|.457
|8-22
|5-5
|1.000
|77
|7.7
|Martin
|23
|19.6
|66-135
|.489
|20-53
|23-36
|.639
|175
|7.6
|Tucker
|28
|28.1
|80-159
|.503
|34-76
|14-17
|.824
|208
|7.4
|Vincent
|25
|18.4
|61-138
|.442
|30-83
|13-16
|.813
|165
|6.6
|Dedmon
|28
|16.3
|67-118
|.568
|9-14
|30-38
|.789
|173
|6.2
|Yurtseven
|19
|6.9
|23-45
|.511
|0-4
|11-16
|.688
|57
|3.0
|Okpala
|15
|9.9
|14-39
|.359
|6-21
|6-8
|.750
|40
|2.7
|Haslem
|5
|4.6
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.2
|Garrett
|5
|2.4
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|28
|241.8
|1102-2387
|.462
|354-984
|442-553
|.799
|3000
|107.1
|OPPONENTS
|28
|241.8
|1034-2354
|.439
|389-1126
|457-588
|.777
|2914
|104.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Butler
|29
|75
|104
|5.8
|94
|5.2
|29
|0
|39
|35
|5
|Herro
|19
|112
|131
|5.2
|92
|3.7
|32
|0
|14
|78
|2
|Adebayo
|49
|134
|183
|10.2
|57
|3.2
|59
|0
|20
|53
|6
|Lowry
|14
|99
|113
|4.3
|207
|8.0
|71
|0
|28
|79
|9
|Robinson
|8
|87
|95
|3.4
|39
|1.4
|78
|0
|21
|23
|7
|Strus
|6
|56
|62
|3.0
|19
|.9
|30
|0
|8
|12
|2
|Morris
|13
|15
|28
|2.8
|14
|1.4
|22
|0
|3
|12
|1
|Martin
|19
|54
|73
|3.2
|22
|1.0
|34
|0
|20
|13
|13
|Tucker
|47
|115
|162
|5.8
|60
|2.1
|69
|0
|20
|24
|9
|Vincent
|11
|32
|43
|1.7
|64
|2.6
|52
|0
|19
|31
|4
|Dedmon
|53
|114
|167
|6.0
|20
|.7
|60
|1
|11
|25
|13
|Yurtseven
|10
|28
|38
|2.0
|6
|.3
|14
|0
|1
|7
|9
|Okpala
|7
|22
|29
|1.9
|8
|.5
|15
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Haslem
|1
|5
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|4
|.8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|286
|949
|1235
|44.1
|707
|25.3
|571
|1
|207
|416
|86
|OPPONENTS
|271
|896
|1167
|41.7
|642
|22.9
|549
|1
|202
|443
|131