AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Butler1833.7139-273.5096-31127-149.85241122.8
Herro2532.9196-445.44065-17051-59.86450820.3
Adebayo1832.9126-243.5190-185-112.75933718.7
Lowry2634.2126-290.43457-17049-56.87535813.8
Robinson2828.0108-286.37880-23815-21.71431111.1
Strus2120.061-139.43939-10013-18.7221748.3
Morris1018.732-70.4578-225-51.000777.7
Martin2319.666-135.48920-5323-36.6391757.6
Tucker2828.180-159.50334-7614-17.8242087.4
Vincent2518.461-138.44230-8313-16.8131656.6
Dedmon2816.367-118.5689-1430-38.7891736.2
Yurtseven196.923-45.5110-411-16.688573.0
Okpala159.914-39.3596-216-8.750402.7
Haslem54.63-6.5000-10-0.00061.2
Garrett52.40-1.0000-00-2.00000.0
TEAM28241.81102-2387.462354-984442-553.7993000107.1
OPPONENTS28241.81034-2354.439389-1126457-588.7772914104.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Butler29751045.8945.229039355
Herro191121315.2923.732014782
Adebayo4913418310.2573.259020536
Lowry14991134.32078.071028799
Robinson887953.4391.478021237
Strus656623.019.93008122
Morris1315282.8141.42203121
Martin1954733.2221.0340201313
Tucker471151625.8602.169020249
Vincent1132431.7642.652019314
Dedmon531141676.020.7601112513
Yurtseven1028382.06.3140179
Okpala722291.98.5150334
Haslem1561.21.250001
Garrett011.24.810001
TEAM286949123544.170725.3571120741686
OPPONENTS271896116741.764222.95491202443131

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you