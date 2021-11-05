AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Butler834.666-131.5043-1360-71.84519524.4
Herro831.363-138.45720-5317-20.85016320.4
Adebayo731.449-96.5100-040-47.85113819.7
Robinson829.029-81.35824-723-4.7508510.6
Lowry731.324-64.37515-427-71.0007010.0
Morris818.426-57.4566-185-51.000637.9
Dedmon814.620-33.6062-28-81.000506.3
Strus617.313-32.4069-241-3.333366.0
Tucker827.614-39.3598-263-5.600394.9
Martin512.28-16.5001-53-6.500204.0
Yurtseven63.37-11.6360-00-1.000142.3
Vincent77.14-9.4441-50-0.00091.3
Haslem22.51-3.3330-10-0.00021.0
Okpala44.01-2.5001-10-0.00030.8
Garrett23.50-1.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM8243.1325-713.45690-262147-177.831887110.9
OPPONENTS8243.1273-687.397107-338134-177.75778798.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Butler1834526.5415.122021173
Herro742496.1324.01102180
Adebayo18729012.9131.91807224
Robinson232344.291.1240382
Lowry329324.6507.11609202
Morris1012222.8101.3210391
Dedmon1535506.24.5180483
Strus115162.75.860221
Tucker1329425.2131.6180440
Martin38112.22.470532
Yurtseven2571.20.000010
Vincent3471.0111.660040
Haslem1121.00.010000
Okpala033.80.010000
Garrett000.021.010000
TEAM9632141752.119224.017006012018
OPPONENTS7026033041.215919.916106011638

