|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler
|8
|34.6
|66-131
|.504
|3-13
|60-71
|.845
|195
|24.4
|Herro
|8
|31.3
|63-138
|.457
|20-53
|17-20
|.850
|163
|20.4
|Adebayo
|7
|31.4
|49-96
|.510
|0-0
|40-47
|.851
|138
|19.7
|Robinson
|8
|29.0
|29-81
|.358
|24-72
|3-4
|.750
|85
|10.6
|Lowry
|7
|31.3
|24-64
|.375
|15-42
|7-7
|1.000
|70
|10.0
|Morris
|8
|18.4
|26-57
|.456
|6-18
|5-5
|1.000
|63
|7.9
|Dedmon
|8
|14.6
|20-33
|.606
|2-2
|8-8
|1.000
|50
|6.3
|Strus
|6
|17.3
|13-32
|.406
|9-24
|1-3
|.333
|36
|6.0
|Tucker
|8
|27.6
|14-39
|.359
|8-26
|3-5
|.600
|39
|4.9
|Martin
|5
|12.2
|8-16
|.500
|1-5
|3-6
|.500
|20
|4.0
|Yurtseven
|6
|3.3
|7-11
|.636
|0-0
|0-1
|.000
|14
|2.3
|Vincent
|7
|7.1
|4-9
|.444
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.3
|Haslem
|2
|2.5
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Okpala
|4
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|Garrett
|2
|3.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|8
|243.1
|325-713
|.456
|90-262
|147-177
|.831
|887
|110.9
|OPPONENTS
|8
|243.1
|273-687
|.397
|107-338
|134-177
|.757
|787
|98.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Butler
|18
|34
|52
|6.5
|41
|5.1
|22
|0
|21
|17
|3
|Herro
|7
|42
|49
|6.1
|32
|4.0
|11
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Adebayo
|18
|72
|90
|12.9
|13
|1.9
|18
|0
|7
|22
|4
|Robinson
|2
|32
|34
|4.2
|9
|1.1
|24
|0
|3
|8
|2
|Lowry
|3
|29
|32
|4.6
|50
|7.1
|16
|0
|9
|20
|2
|Morris
|10
|12
|22
|2.8
|10
|1.3
|21
|0
|3
|9
|1
|Dedmon
|15
|35
|50
|6.2
|4
|.5
|18
|0
|4
|8
|3
|Strus
|1
|15
|16
|2.7
|5
|.8
|6
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Tucker
|13
|29
|42
|5.2
|13
|1.6
|18
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Martin
|3
|8
|11
|2.2
|2
|.4
|7
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Yurtseven
|2
|5
|7
|1.2
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vincent
|3
|4
|7
|1.0
|11
|1.6
|6
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Haslem
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okpala
|0
|3
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|96
|321
|417
|52.1
|192
|24.0
|170
|0
|60
|120
|18
|OPPONENTS
|70
|260
|330
|41.2
|159
|19.9
|161
|0
|60
|116
|38