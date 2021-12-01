|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler
|17
|34.2
|135-260
|.519
|6-30
|125-147
|.850
|401
|23.6
|Herro
|18
|33.6
|149-328
|.454
|53-133
|41-47
|.872
|392
|21.8
|Adebayo
|18
|32.9
|126-243
|.519
|0-1
|85-112
|.759
|337
|18.7
|Lowry
|19
|34.1
|83-195
|.426
|36-116
|36-40
|.900
|238
|12.5
|Robinson
|21
|28.9
|80-222
|.360
|63-192
|5-8
|.625
|228
|10.9
|Strus
|14
|20.9
|38-90
|.422
|26-68
|8-13
|.615
|110
|7.9
|Morris
|10
|18.7
|32-70
|.457
|8-22
|5-5
|1.000
|77
|7.7
|Tucker
|21
|28.0
|56-109
|.514
|23-54
|9-11
|.818
|144
|6.9
|Vincent
|18
|15.1
|38-90
|.422
|20-54
|10-12
|.833
|106
|5.9
|Martin
|18
|17.3
|42-94
|.447
|10-34
|11-19
|.579
|105
|5.8
|Dedmon
|21
|14.0
|40-69
|.580
|3-5
|28-36
|.778
|111
|5.3
|Yurtseven
|12
|3.1
|8-14
|.571
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|19
|1.6
|Haslem
|4
|4.3
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.5
|Okpala
|9
|5.3
|4-15
|.267
|1-8
|2-2
|1.000
|11
|1.2
|Garrett
|4
|2.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|21
|242.4
|834-1806
|.462
|249-718
|368-456
|.807
|2285
|108.8
|OPPONENTS
|21
|242.4
|777-1770
|.439
|288-861
|327-426
|.768
|2169
|103.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Butler
|27
|72
|99
|5.8
|90
|5.3
|29
|0
|36
|33
|5
|Herro
|13
|90
|103
|5.7
|67
|3.7
|24
|0
|10
|52
|1
|Adebayo
|49
|134
|183
|10.2
|57
|3.2
|59
|0
|20
|53
|6
|Lowry
|11
|81
|92
|4.8
|147
|7.7
|53
|0
|22
|57
|6
|Robinson
|8
|71
|79
|3.8
|31
|1.5
|67
|0
|17
|17
|6
|Strus
|3
|45
|48
|3.4
|12
|.9
|18
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Morris
|13
|15
|28
|2.8
|14
|1.4
|22
|0
|3
|12
|1
|Tucker
|36
|86
|122
|5.8
|34
|1.6
|52
|0
|11
|17
|5
|Vincent
|10
|17
|27
|1.5
|35
|1.9
|32
|0
|10
|14
|0
|Martin
|13
|38
|51
|2.8
|10
|.6
|25
|0
|16
|9
|8
|Dedmon
|33
|70
|103
|4.9
|9
|.4
|44
|1
|7
|18
|7
|Yurtseven
|2
|8
|10
|.8
|1
|.1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Haslem
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|1
|.3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Okpala
|4
|8
|12
|1.3
|2
|.2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Garrett
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|2
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|223
|740
|963
|45.9
|512
|24.4
|437
|1
|159
|304
|49
|OPPONENTS
|191
|670
|861
|41.0
|473
|22.5
|424
|1
|151
|327
|94