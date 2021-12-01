AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Butler1734.2135-260.5196-30125-147.85040123.6
Herro1833.6149-328.45453-13341-47.87239221.8
Adebayo1832.9126-243.5190-185-112.75933718.7
Lowry1934.183-195.42636-11636-40.90023812.5
Robinson2128.980-222.36063-1925-8.62522810.9
Strus1420.938-90.42226-688-13.6151107.9
Morris1018.732-70.4578-225-51.000777.7
Tucker2128.056-109.51423-549-11.8181446.9
Vincent1815.138-90.42220-5410-12.8331065.9
Martin1817.342-94.44710-3411-19.5791055.8
Dedmon2114.040-69.5803-528-36.7781115.3
Yurtseven123.18-14.5710-03-4.750191.6
Haslem44.33-6.5000-10-0.00061.5
Okpala95.34-15.2671-82-21.000111.2
Garrett42.50-1.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM21242.4834-1806.462249-718368-456.8072285108.8
OPPONENTS21242.4777-1770.439288-861327-426.7682169103.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Butler2772995.8905.329036335
Herro13901035.7673.724010521
Adebayo4913418310.2573.259020536
Lowry1181924.81477.753022576
Robinson871793.8311.567017176
Strus345483.412.9180672
Morris1315282.8141.42203121
Tucker36861225.8341.652011175
Vincent1017271.5351.932010140
Martin1338512.810.62501698
Dedmon33701034.99.44417187
Yurtseven2810.81.120031
Haslem1451.21.350001
Okpala48121.32.240100
Garrett011.22.510000
TEAM22374096345.951224.4437115930449
OPPONENTS19167086141.047322.5424115132794

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you