Angels first. Shohei Ohtani singles to center field. Anthony Rendon called out on strikes. Shohei Ohtani steals second. Jared Walsh grounds out to second base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Jesus Aguilar. Shohei Ohtani to third. Max Stassi walks. Brandon Marsh homers to center field. Max Stassi scores. Shohei Ohtani scores. Jose Rojas pops out to shortstop to Miguel Rojas.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 3, Marlins 0.
Angels second. Jo Adell homers to center field. Tyler Wade called out on strikes. David Fletcher lines out to deep left center field to Jesus Sanchez. Shohei Ohtani flies out to left field to Joey Wendle.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 4, Marlins 0.
Marlins fourth. Jesus Sanchez homers to center field. Garrett Cooper grounds out to shortstop, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh. Jesus Aguilar flies out to center field to Brandon Marsh. Joey Wendle grounds out to first base, Jared Walsh to Michael Lorenzen.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 4, Marlins 1.
Angels eighth. Max Stassi walks. Brandon Marsh doubles to center field. Max Stassi scores. Jose Rojas flies out to deep center field to Jesus Sanchez. Brandon Marsh to third. Jo Adell doubles to deep center field. Brandon Marsh scores. Tyler Wade grounds out to second base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Jesus Aguilar. Jo Adell to third. Matt Duffy lines out to deep right field to Brian Anderson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 6, Marlins 1.
Marlins ninth. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Duffy to Jared Walsh. Jorge Soler pops out to Anthony Rendon. Jesus Sanchez homers to right field. Garrett Cooper lines out to shortstop to Tyler Wade.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 6, Marlins 2.
