Marlins tenth. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Jesus Sanchez singles to shallow right field. Brian Anderson strikes out on a foul tip. Bryan De La Cruz singles to shallow left field. Jesus Sanchez to second. Luke Williams singles to shallow center field. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Jesus Sanchez scores. Jacob Stallings reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Luke Williams out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Marlins 2, Mets 0.
