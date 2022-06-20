Mets first. Brandon Nimmo doubles to center field. Starling Marte reaches on error. Fielding error by Jon Berti. Francisco Lindor singles to shallow infield. Starling Marte to second. Brandon Nimmo to third. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Mark Canha walks. Francisco Lindor to second. Starling Marte to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil lines out to Luke Williams.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Mets 1, Marlins 0.
Mets fourth. Mark Canha strikes out swinging. J.D. Davis walks. Jeff McNeil doubles to left field. J.D. Davis to third. Eduardo Escobar out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Luke Williams. Jeff McNeil to third. J.D. Davis scores. Jeff McNeil scores. Tomas Nido grounds out to shallow infield, Jon Berti to Garrett Cooper.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 3, Marlins 0.
Mets fifth. Brandon Nimmo singles to right field. Starling Marte singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo to second. Francisco Lindor lines out to deep center field to Bryan De La Cruz. Brandon Nimmo to third. Pete Alonso out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Luke Williams. Brandon Nimmo scores. Mark Canha strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Marlins 0.
Mets eighth. Mark Canha lines out to shallow left field to Miguel Rojas. J.D. Davis hit by pitch. Luis Guillorme singles to shallow center field. J.D. Davis to second. Eduardo Escobar singles to shortstop. Luis Guillorme scores. J.D. Davis scores. Tomas Nido walks. Eduardo Escobar to second. Brandon Nimmo strikes out swinging. Starling Marte walks. Tomas Nido to second. Eduardo Escobar to third. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 6, Marlins 0.
