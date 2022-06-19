Mets sixth. Tomas Nido grounds out to third base, Jon Berti to Lewin Diaz. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to second base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Lewin Diaz. Starling Marte triples to deep center field. Francisco Lindor singles to center field. Starling Marte scores. Pete Alonso grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Lewin Diaz.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 1, Marlins 0.
Marlins seventh. Miguel Rojas singles to right center field. Lewin Diaz lines out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Jacob Stallings singles to shallow center field. Miguel Rojas to second. Bryan De La Cruz walks. Jacob Stallings to second. Miguel Rojas to third. Jerar Encarnacion homers to right field. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Jacob Stallings scores. Miguel Rojas scores. Luke Williams grounds out to third base, Eduardo Escobar to Pete Alonso. Jazz Chisholm Jr. walks. Jon Berti doubles. Jazz Chisholm Jr. scores. Avisail Garcia flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Mets 1.
Mets seventh. Jeff McNeil doubles to shallow center field. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to second base, Miguel Rojas to Lewin Diaz. Jeff McNeil to third. Luis Guillorme singles to left field. Jeff McNeil scores. Nick Plummer strikes out swinging. Tomas Nido strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Mets 2.
Marlins ninth. Bryan De La Cruz flies out to deep right field to Starling Marte. Jerar Encarnacion reaches on error. Throwing error by Eduardo Escobar. Luke Williams grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubles to shallow left field. Jerar Encarnacion scores. Jon Berti strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 6, Mets 2.
