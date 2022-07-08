Marlins second. Jesus Aguilar singles to shallow left field. Jesus Sanchez strikes out swinging. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow right field. Jesus Aguilar to second. Bryan De La Cruz doubles to deep left field. Avisail Garcia to third. Jesus Aguilar scores. Miguel Rojas grounds out to second base, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso. Jacob Stallings grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 1, Mets 0.
Mets third. Tomas Nido grounds out to third base, Joey Wendle to Garrett Cooper. Brandon Nimmo homers to right field. Starling Marte doubles to deep right field. Francisco Lindor grounds out to first base, Garrett Cooper to Pablo Lopez. Starling Marte to third. Pete Alonso grounds out to shallow infield, Joey Wendle to Garrett Cooper.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 1, Mets 1.
Marlins fifth. Bryan De La Cruz doubles to deep right center field. Miguel Rojas singles to right field. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Jacob Stallings grounds out to shallow infield to Pete Alonso. Miguel Rojas to second. Joey Wendle out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Starling Marte. Miguel Rojas to third. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Jon Berti lines out to center field to Mark Canha.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Mets 1.
Marlins eighth. Joey Wendle grounds out to third base, Eduardo Escobar to Pete Alonso. Jon Berti doubles to deep right field. Garrett Cooper homers to right field. Jon Berti scores. Jesus Aguilar flies out to Starling Marte. Jesus Sanchez grounds out to second base, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 4, Mets 1.
Mets eighth. Starling Marte grounds out to shortstop, Joey Wendle to Garrett Cooper. Francisco Lindor homers to left field. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil hit by pitch. Mark Canha walks. Jeff McNeil to second. J.D. Davis pinch-hitting for Dominic Smith. J.D. Davis walks. Mark Canha to second. Jeff McNeil to third. Eduardo Escobar flies out to shallow center field to Jesus Sanchez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 4, Mets 2.
Marlins ninth. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow infield. Bryan De La Cruz walks. Miguel Rojas lines out to right center field to Brandon Nimmo. Billy Hamilton to third. Jacob Stallings out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Pete Alonso to Jeff McNeil. Bryan De La Cruz to second. Billy Hamilton scores. Joey Wendle grounds out to second base, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Mets 2.
