FGFTReb
LAMARMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nickerson183-50-02-3036
Smith121-30-11-4002
Adams204-70-00-21010
K.Harrison235-101-31-40211
Jefferson151-20-01-1232
Buster281-60-10-1423
McClure284-101-22-70411
Roberts234-64-50-02213
Catt110-22-21-2002
Ledet115-60-00-01015
Reyes60-20-00-0020
Carpenter50-10-00-1000
Totals20028-608-148-25101875

Percentages: FG .467, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Ledet 5-6, Adams 2-2, McClure 2-6, Roberts 1-1, Buster 1-3, K.Harrison 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Catt, Nickerson).

Turnovers: 15 (Jefferson 3, K.Harrison 3, Adams 2, Nickerson 2, Smith 2, Buster, Catt, McClure).

Steals: 6 (Buster 3, Adams 2, Jefferson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ayah173-51-23-7207
Brown214-62-21-72113
Grant257-120-01-53020
Lairy215-72-20-24315
White193-30-00-1238
Coleman-Lands293-72-20-11009
Williams235-91-11-31312
McNamara175-80-01-23210
C.Harrison101-31-21-3033
Ames61-20-20-3012
Eller60-00-00-0010
Kenyon31-10-00-0002
Stevens31-10-00-0003
Totals20039-649-138-342717104

Percentages: FG .609, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Grant 6-11, Brown 3-4, Lairy 3-4, White 2-2, Stevens 1-1, Coleman-Lands 1-5, Williams 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (McNamara 2, Ames, Williams).

Turnovers: 12 (Coleman-Lands 4, Ayah 2, C.Harrison 2, Lairy 2, Ames, Brown).

Steals: 8 (Ayah 2, Grant 2, Lairy 2, White, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lamar324375
Miami (Ohio)5846104

A_1,163 (6,400).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

