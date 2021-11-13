|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAMAR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nickerson
|18
|3-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|6
|Smith
|12
|1-3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Adams
|20
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|10
|K.Harrison
|23
|5-10
|1-3
|1-4
|0
|2
|11
|Jefferson
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|2
|Buster
|28
|1-6
|0-1
|0-1
|4
|2
|3
|McClure
|28
|4-10
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|4
|11
|Roberts
|23
|4-6
|4-5
|0-0
|2
|2
|13
|Catt
|11
|0-2
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Ledet
|11
|5-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|15
|Reyes
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Carpenter
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|8-14
|8-25
|10
|18
|75
Percentages: FG .467, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Ledet 5-6, Adams 2-2, McClure 2-6, Roberts 1-1, Buster 1-3, K.Harrison 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Catt, Nickerson).
Turnovers: 15 (Jefferson 3, K.Harrison 3, Adams 2, Nickerson 2, Smith 2, Buster, Catt, McClure).
Steals: 6 (Buster 3, Adams 2, Jefferson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (OHIO)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ayah
|17
|3-5
|1-2
|3-7
|2
|0
|7
|Brown
|21
|4-6
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|1
|13
|Grant
|25
|7-12
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|0
|20
|Lairy
|21
|5-7
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|15
|White
|19
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|8
|Coleman-Lands
|29
|3-7
|2-2
|0-1
|10
|0
|9
|Williams
|23
|5-9
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|3
|12
|McNamara
|17
|5-8
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|10
|C.Harrison
|10
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|Ames
|6
|1-2
|0-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Eller
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Kenyon
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Stevens
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|39-64
|9-13
|8-34
|27
|17
|104
Percentages: FG .609, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Grant 6-11, Brown 3-4, Lairy 3-4, White 2-2, Stevens 1-1, Coleman-Lands 1-5, Williams 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (McNamara 2, Ames, Williams).
Turnovers: 12 (Coleman-Lands 4, Ayah 2, C.Harrison 2, Lairy 2, Ames, Brown).
Steals: 8 (Ayah 2, Grant 2, Lairy 2, White, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lamar
|32
|43
|—
|75
|Miami (Ohio)
|58
|46
|—
|104
A_1,163 (6,400).