Friday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $9,260,028

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Friday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Veronika Kudermetova (21), Russia, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 5-1, ret.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Sorana Cirstea (24), Romania, 6-1, 6-1.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko (10), Latvia, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sania Mirza, India, def. Ingrid Neel, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you