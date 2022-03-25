Friday
At Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens
Purse: $9,260,028
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Friday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 64
Veronika Kudermetova (21), Russia, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 5-1, ret.
Zhang Shuai, China, def. Sorana Cirstea (24), Romania, 6-1, 6-1.
Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko (10), Latvia, 6-3, 7-6 (0).
Women's Doubles
Round of 32
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sania Mirza, India, def. Ingrid Neel, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
