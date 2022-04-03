Sunday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,584,055

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Carlos Alcaraz (14), Spain, def. Casper Ruud (6), Norway, 7-5, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

