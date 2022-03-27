Sunday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,584,055

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Cameron Norrie (10), Britain, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Casper Ruud (6), Norway, def. Alexander Bublik (30), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Veronika Kudermetova (21), Russia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Paula Badosa (5), Spain, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Victoria Azarenka (12), Belarus, 6-2, 3-0, ret.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

John Isner, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Alize Cornet, France, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-1, 6-3.

Magda Linette, Poland, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 6-2, 6-3.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

