Thursday
At Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens
Purse: $8,584,055
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 128
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.
Ugo Humbert, France, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-1.
Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.
Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 2-0, ret.
Women's Singles
Round of 64
Alison Riske, United States, def. Alize Cornet (31), France, 6-2, 6-2.
Danielle Collins (9), United States, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (18), Canada, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Angelique Kerber (13), Germany, 6-2, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
John Isner, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Women's Doubles
Round of 32
Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-3, 6-0.
Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (4), United States, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-0, 6-3.
