Thursday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,584,055

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 128

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-1.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 2-0, ret.

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Alison Riske, United States, def. Alize Cornet (31), France, 6-2, 6-2.

Danielle Collins (9), United States, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (18), Canada, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Angelique Kerber (13), Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

John Isner, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (4), United States, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-0, 6-3.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you