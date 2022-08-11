Marlins second. Charles Leblanc flies out to deep right field to Nick Castellanos. Lewin Diaz reaches on error. Fielding error by Rhys Hoskins. Peyton Burdick strikes out swinging. Luke Williams singles to shallow infield. Lewin Diaz to third. Joey Wendle singles to shallow center field. Luke Williams to second. Lewin Diaz scores. Miguel Rojas called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Marlins 1, Phillies 0.
Marlins sixth. Garrett Cooper grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. JJ Bleday flies out to left field to Matt Vierling. Nick Fortes singles to left field. Charles Leblanc singles to left field. Nick Fortes to third. Charles Leblanc to third. Nick Fortes scores. Lewin Diaz doubles to deep center field. Charles Leblanc scores. Peyton Burdick flies out to right field to Nick Castellanos.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Phillies 0.
