Mariners first. J.P. Crawford doubles. Julio Rodriguez called out on strikes. Ty France strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to deep left field. J.P. Crawford scores. Eugenio Suarez reaches on error. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Fielding error by Bryan De La Cruz. AJ Pollock pops out to second base to Luis Arraez.
2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Marlins 0.
Mariners second. Dylan Moore grounds out to third base, Jean Segura to Garrett Cooper. Tom Murphy doubles to left field. Jose Caballero hit by pitch. J.P. Crawford reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jose Caballero out at second. Tom Murphy to third. Julio Rodriguez singles to right field. J.P. Crawford to second. Tom Murphy scores. Ty France homers to left field. Julio Rodriguez scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Jon Berti to Garrett Cooper.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 6, Marlins 0.
Marlins fifth. Jean Segura grounds out to first base, Ty France to Bryce Miller. Jon Berti flies out to deep center field to Julio Rodriguez. Nick Fortes homers to left field. Jonathan Davis flies out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 6, Marlins 1.
Mariners fifth. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Eugenio Suarez homers to center field. AJ Pollock grounds out to shortstop, Jon Berti to Garrett Cooper. Dylan Moore pops out to shallow left field to Jon Berti.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 7, Marlins 1.
Mariners eighth. Dylan Moore flies out to deep left field to Bryan De La Cruz. Tom Murphy homers to center field. Jose Caballero strikes out on a foul tip. J.P. Crawford walks. Julio Rodriguez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. J.P. Crawford out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 8, Marlins 1.
