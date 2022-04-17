BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.223.29826028581138262771115
Berti.375.545843100031000
Wendle.333.3642137200212103
Sánchez.310.3332959122615000
Chisholm Jr..278.3641845112736000
Anderson.263.3001915200019001
Cooper.259.3552737101228000
García.208.2402425101116000
De La Cruz.200.500501000031000
Aguilar.174.2502304000336000
Soler.161.27831251012512010
Rojas.148.1792724100014000
Stallings.125.1922423001329000
Henry.000.200400000012000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals353.8688270.058343072972
Sulser000.004003.2300012
Castano000.002002.0400002
Head000.002001.2100020
López100.8722010.1711038
Luzardo001.801105.02110112
Poteet001.932004.2411014
Bass012.704003.1111012
Okert102.704003.1111016
Alcantara103.1822011.11054169
Scott004.504004.0122127
Bleier004.503002.0111104
Bender015.404023.1422111
Armstrong006.754004.0453123
Hernandez017.711104.2544236
Rogers0212.152206.210109056

