BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.235.3256598015530716767719312412
Berti.333.5332177210288110
De La Cruz.313.4761635001355001
Wendle.304.37156917501857403
Chisholm Jr..298.3445791733415519412
Sánchez.282.34671102022312523000
Anderson.271.397489135001919103
Cooper.259.377586154017721000
Aguilar.231.3546551500161420001
García.194.217674133014121200
Stallings.189.228534101017315000
Rojas.175.21757610111426000
Soler.171.2847661340261125020
Henry.000.1761420000124000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1283.1020209177.013870611564174
Head000.006015.1300033
Castano000.002002.0400002
López300.3944023.113110423
Sulser000.9310019.2531058
Poteet001.045008.2511037
Okert201.597005.2111038
Bass011.64110011.05321211
Alcantara201.7844025.1206511020
Luzardo213.1044020.113871928
Bender024.329068.1944226
Rogers135.0944017.21612100914
Scott005.4010018.15552415
Hernandez215.7544020.12213136520
Bleier006.237004.1733124
Armstrong0010.807006.210108135

