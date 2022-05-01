|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.235
|.325
|659
|80
|155
|30
|7
|16
|76
|77
|193
|12
|4
|12
|Berti
|.333
|.533
|21
|7
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|8
|8
|1
|1
|0
|De La Cruz
|.313
|.476
|16
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Wendle
|.304
|.371
|56
|9
|17
|5
|0
|1
|8
|5
|7
|4
|0
|3
|Chisholm Jr.
|.298
|.344
|57
|9
|17
|3
|3
|4
|15
|5
|19
|4
|1
|2
|Sánchez
|.282
|.346
|71
|10
|20
|2
|2
|3
|12
|5
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.271
|.397
|48
|9
|13
|5
|0
|0
|1
|9
|19
|1
|0
|3
|Cooper
|.259
|.377
|58
|6
|15
|4
|0
|1
|7
|7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar
|.231
|.354
|65
|5
|15
|0
|0
|1
|6
|14
|20
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.194
|.217
|67
|4
|13
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|21
|2
|0
|0
|Stallings
|.189
|.228
|53
|4
|10
|1
|0
|1
|7
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.175
|.217
|57
|6
|10
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Soler
|.171
|.284
|76
|6
|13
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|25
|0
|2
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.176
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|12
|8
|3.10
|20
|20
|9
|177.0
|138
|70
|61
|15
|64
|174
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|3
|0
|0.39
|4
|4
|0
|23.1
|13
|1
|1
|0
|4
|23
|Sulser
|0
|0
|0.93
|10
|0
|1
|9.2
|5
|3
|1
|0
|5
|8
|Poteet
|0
|0
|1.04
|5
|0
|0
|8.2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Okert
|2
|0
|1.59
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Bass
|0
|1
|1.64
|11
|0
|0
|11.0
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|11
|Alcantara
|2
|0
|1.78
|4
|4
|0
|25.1
|20
|6
|5
|1
|10
|20
|Luzardo
|2
|1
|3.10
|4
|4
|0
|20.1
|13
|8
|7
|1
|9
|28
|Bender
|0
|2
|4.32
|9
|0
|6
|8.1
|9
|4
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Rogers
|1
|3
|5.09
|4
|4
|0
|17.2
|16
|12
|10
|0
|9
|14
|Scott
|0
|0
|5.40
|10
|0
|1
|8.1
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|15
|Hernandez
|2
|1
|5.75
|4
|4
|0
|20.1
|22
|13
|13
|6
|5
|20
|Bleier
|0
|0
|6.23
|7
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|10.80
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|10
|8
|1
|3
|5
