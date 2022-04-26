|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.242
|.326
|501
|59
|121
|22
|6
|12
|56
|58
|144
|8
|1
|10
|Wendle
|.341
|.396
|44
|6
|15
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|4
|2
|0
|3
|Berti
|.333
|.545
|15
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz
|.333
|.500
|12
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Sánchez
|.310
|.355
|58
|9
|18
|2
|2
|3
|9
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Chisholm Jr.
|.295
|.340
|44
|9
|13
|3
|2
|4
|15
|4
|14
|4
|0
|2
|Cooper
|.273
|.396
|44
|4
|12
|2
|0
|1
|6
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.250
|.429
|32
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|13
|1
|0
|2
|Aguilar
|.216
|.295
|51
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Soler
|.190
|.299
|58
|5
|11
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8
|18
|0
|1
|0
|García
|.188
|.204
|48
|3
|9
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.186
|.222
|43
|3
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings
|.171
|.222
|41
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.154
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|8
|3.41
|15
|15
|4
|132.0
|106
|58
|50
|14
|48
|136
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|2
|0
|0.52
|3
|3
|0
|17.1
|10
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Poteet
|0
|0
|1.35
|4
|0
|0
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Sulser
|0
|0
|1.42
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Okert
|2
|0
|1.80
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|1.86
|3
|3
|0
|19.1
|14
|5
|4
|1
|7
|15
|Bass
|0
|1
|2.25
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|8
|Bleier
|0
|0
|3.38
|5
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Luzardo
|1
|1
|3.77
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|11
|7
|6
|0
|7
|23
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|5.87
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|17
|10
|10
|6
|4
|15
|Scott
|0
|0
|6.14
|8
|0
|1
|7.1
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|13
|Rogers
|0
|3
|6.94
|3
|3
|0
|11.2
|14
|11
|9
|0
|7
|10
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|7.11
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|7
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Bender
|0
|2
|8.31
|5
|0
|2
|4.1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|3
