BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.242.326501591212261256581448110
Wendle.341.39644615500534203
Berti.333.5451575110075000
De La Cruz.333.5001224001244001
Sánchez.310.355589182239317000
Chisholm Jr..295.3404491332415414402
Cooper.273.396444122016616000
Anderson.250.42932682001913102
Aguilar.216.295512110004716000
Soler.190.299585113013818010
García.188.20448392014115100
Rojas.186.2224338110226000
Stallings.171.22241271014313000
Henry.000.1541110000113000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals783.4115154132.010658501448136
Head000.006015.1300033
Castano000.002002.0400002
López200.5233017.110110317
Poteet001.354006.2411035
Sulser001.427006.1531026
Okert201.806005.0111027
Alcantara101.8633019.114541715
Bass012.258008.0422128
Bleier003.385002.2311114
Luzardo113.7733014.111760723
Hernandez115.8733015.11710106415
Scott006.148017.14552213
Rogers036.9433011.2141190710
Armstrong007.116006.1775135
Bender028.315024.1544223

