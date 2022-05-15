BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.238.31311071382644673413210529417618
Dunand.500.500422101101000
Wendle.304.36879122460210710404
Berti.300.4404010122124911210
De La Cruz.290.3953159001569002
Chisholm Jr..288.327104173063624728613
Aguilar.272.3441141031405171431001
Anderson.261.37869151850241125104
Cooper.255.3501061127702121134000
Sánchez.214.279112152432312834000
Stallings.210.27881101710112718010
García.209.2431108233027334300
Rojas.198.2361019203116412111
Soler.185.2841241123506151638020
Henry.125.2502423000226000
González.125.125811000103000
Alcántara.0001.000000000000000
Hummel.0001.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals15183.4533339289.223612411132109297
Nance000.002002.2000015
Castano000.002002.0400002
Poteet000.5580016.19110714
López411.0577043.027652846
Bass111.20150015.07321316
Head001.80110110.0822057
Sulser012.70140113.18641712
Okert202.70140010.04331414
Alcantara222.7477042.233151341937
Luzardo234.0366029.018141341641
Bender034.15140613.013663412
Bleier004.1511008.21144126
Scott014.38150112.110762722
Rogers244.4577032.132181631329
Hernandez226.3766029.23322218928
Armstrong0010.807006.210108135
Pop0018.001001.0322001
Floro0022.502002.0655110

