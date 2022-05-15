|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.238
|.313
|1107
|138
|264
|46
|7
|34
|132
|105
|294
|17
|6
|18
|Dunand
|.500
|.500
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.304
|.368
|79
|12
|24
|6
|0
|2
|10
|7
|10
|4
|0
|4
|Berti
|.300
|.440
|40
|10
|12
|2
|1
|2
|4
|9
|11
|2
|1
|0
|De La Cruz
|.290
|.395
|31
|5
|9
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|9
|0
|0
|2
|Chisholm Jr.
|.288
|.327
|104
|17
|30
|6
|3
|6
|24
|7
|28
|6
|1
|3
|Aguilar
|.272
|.344
|114
|10
|31
|4
|0
|5
|17
|14
|31
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|.261
|.378
|69
|15
|18
|5
|0
|2
|4
|11
|25
|1
|0
|4
|Cooper
|.255
|.350
|106
|11
|27
|7
|0
|2
|12
|11
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez
|.214
|.279
|112
|15
|24
|3
|2
|3
|12
|8
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings
|.210
|.278
|81
|10
|17
|1
|0
|1
|12
|7
|18
|0
|1
|0
|García
|.209
|.243
|110
|8
|23
|3
|0
|2
|7
|3
|34
|3
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.198
|.236
|101
|9
|20
|3
|1
|1
|6
|4
|12
|1
|1
|1
|Soler
|.185
|.284
|124
|11
|23
|5
|0
|6
|15
|16
|38
|0
|2
|0
|Henry
|.125
|.250
|24
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|González
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara
|.000
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hummel
|.000
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|15
|18
|3.45
|33
|33
|9
|289.2
|236
|124
|111
|32
|109
|297
|Nance
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poteet
|0
|0
|0.55
|8
|0
|0
|16.1
|9
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|López
|4
|1
|1.05
|7
|7
|0
|43.0
|27
|6
|5
|2
|8
|46
|Bass
|1
|1
|1.20
|15
|0
|0
|15.0
|7
|3
|2
|1
|3
|16
|Head
|0
|0
|1.80
|11
|0
|1
|10.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|5
|7
|Sulser
|0
|1
|2.70
|14
|0
|1
|13.1
|8
|6
|4
|1
|7
|12
|Okert
|2
|0
|2.70
|14
|0
|0
|10.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|14
|Alcantara
|2
|2
|2.74
|7
|7
|0
|42.2
|33
|15
|13
|4
|19
|37
|Luzardo
|2
|3
|4.03
|6
|6
|0
|29.0
|18
|14
|13
|4
|16
|41
|Bender
|0
|3
|4.15
|14
|0
|6
|13.0
|13
|6
|6
|3
|4
|12
|Bleier
|0
|0
|4.15
|11
|0
|0
|8.2
|11
|4
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Scott
|0
|1
|4.38
|15
|0
|1
|12.1
|10
|7
|6
|2
|7
|22
|Rogers
|2
|4
|4.45
|7
|7
|0
|32.1
|32
|18
|16
|3
|13
|29
|Hernandez
|2
|2
|6.37
|6
|6
|0
|29.2
|33
|22
|21
|8
|9
|28
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|10.80
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|10
|8
|1
|3
|5
|Pop
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|0
|0
|22.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
