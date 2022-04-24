|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.319
|465
|54
|110
|16
|5
|12
|51
|51
|132
|7
|1
|10
|Sánchez
|.340
|.386
|53
|9
|18
|2
|2
|3
|9
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz
|.333
|.500
|12
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Chisholm Jr.
|.325
|.356
|40
|9
|13
|3
|2
|4
|15
|3
|13
|3
|0
|2
|Wendle
|.325
|.372
|40
|6
|13
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|3
|Berti
|.273
|.529
|11
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.250
|.429
|32
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|13
|1
|0
|2
|Cooper
|.225
|.354
|40
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar
|.213
|.286
|47
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.186
|.205
|43
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.186
|.222
|43
|3
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Soler
|.185
|.290
|54
|4
|10
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Stallings
|.154
|.195
|39
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.154
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|8
|3.37
|14
|14
|3
|123.0
|99
|54
|46
|13
|40
|122
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|2
|0
|0.52
|3
|3
|0
|17.1
|10
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Sulser
|0
|0
|1.42
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Poteet
|0
|0
|1.59
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Okert
|2
|0
|1.80
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|1.86
|3
|3
|0
|19.1
|14
|5
|4
|1
|7
|15
|Scott
|0
|0
|2.57
|7
|0
|1
|7.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|12
|Bass
|0
|1
|2.84
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Bleier
|0
|0
|3.86
|4
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Luzardo
|0
|1
|4.82
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|5
|0
|3
|15
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|5.87
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|17
|10
|10
|6
|4
|15
|Rogers
|0
|3
|6.94
|3
|3
|0
|11.2
|14
|11
|9
|0
|7
|10
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|7.11
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|7
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Bender
|0
|2
|8.31
|5
|0
|2
|4.1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|3
