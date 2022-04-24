BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.237.319465541101651251511327110
Sánchez.340.386539182239315000
De La Cruz.333.5001224001244001
Chisholm Jr..325.3564091332415313302
Wendle.325.37240613300424203
Berti.273.5291163100064000
Anderson.250.42932682001913102
Cooper.225.35440391014515000
Aguilar.213.286471100004614000
García.186.20543281013111100
Rojas.186.2224338110226000
Soler.185.290544102013717010
Stallings.154.19539260013213000
Henry.000.1541110000113000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals683.3714143123.09954461340122
Head000.005004.2200031
Castano000.002002.0400002
López200.5233017.110110317
Sulser001.427006.1531026
Poteet001.593005.2411014
Okert201.806005.0111027
Alcantara101.8633019.114541715
Scott002.577017.02221212
Bass012.847006.1322116
Bleier003.864002.1211104
Luzardo014.822209.19650315
Hernandez115.8733015.11710106415
Rogers036.9433011.2141190710
Armstrong007.116006.1775135
Bender028.315024.1544223

