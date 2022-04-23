BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.226.30842545961451142441213110
De La Cruz.333.5001224001244001
Berti.333.500943100032000
Sánchez.327.365499161239213000
Wendle.314.36835411300422103
Anderson.276.43229582001712102
Chisholm Jr..265.308346922312312102
Cooper.205.34039381012515000
Aguilar.190.28042180003613000
Rojas.186.2224338110226000
Soler.184.28649392012616010
García.158.17938261011111000
Stallings.158.20038260013213000
Henry.000.200810000112000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals583.0813132114.09047391039112
Head000.005004.2200031
Castano000.002002.0400002
López200.5233017.110110317
Poteet001.593005.2411014
Sulser001.696005.1531024
Alcantara101.8633019.114541715
Okert102.085004.1111026
Scott003.006006.02221211
Bass013.386005.1322115
Bleier003.864002.1211104
Hernandez114.2222010.210553411
Armstrong004.765005.2553124
Luzardo014.822209.19650315
Rogers036.9433011.2141190710
Bender028.315024.1544223

