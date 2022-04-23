|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.226
|.308
|425
|45
|96
|14
|5
|11
|42
|44
|121
|3
|1
|10
|De La Cruz
|.333
|.500
|12
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Berti
|.333
|.500
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez
|.327
|.365
|49
|9
|16
|1
|2
|3
|9
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.314
|.368
|35
|4
|11
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Anderson
|.276
|.432
|29
|5
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|12
|1
|0
|2
|Chisholm Jr.
|.265
|.308
|34
|6
|9
|2
|2
|3
|12
|3
|12
|1
|0
|2
|Cooper
|.205
|.340
|39
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar
|.190
|.280
|42
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.186
|.222
|43
|3
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Soler
|.184
|.286
|49
|3
|9
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6
|16
|0
|1
|0
|García
|.158
|.179
|38
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings
|.158
|.200
|38
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.200
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|8
|3.08
|13
|13
|2
|114.0
|90
|47
|39
|10
|39
|112
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|2
|0
|0.52
|3
|3
|0
|17.1
|10
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Poteet
|0
|0
|1.59
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Sulser
|0
|0
|1.69
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|1.86
|3
|3
|0
|19.1
|14
|5
|4
|1
|7
|15
|Okert
|1
|0
|2.08
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Scott
|0
|0
|3.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|11
|Bass
|0
|1
|3.38
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Bleier
|0
|0
|3.86
|4
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|4.22
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|10
|5
|5
|3
|4
|11
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|4.76
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Luzardo
|0
|1
|4.82
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|5
|0
|3
|15
|Rogers
|0
|3
|6.94
|3
|3
|0
|11.2
|14
|11
|9
|0
|7
|10
|Bender
|0
|2
|8.31
|5
|0
|2
|4.1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.