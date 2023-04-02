BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.255.298987255147629001
Arraez.583.6151217100111000
Fortes.429.429713001201000
Cooper.385.3851315011204000
Gurriel.333.333301000000000
Stallings.333.333311100002000
Sánchez.333.500311100011000
Soler.250.3081213101113000
Berti.250.250401000002000
Chisholm Jr..182.2501112101114001
Segura.091.1671101000015000
De La Cruz.000.000700000003000
García.000.143600000011000
Wendle.000.000600000002000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals124.0033127.024121221518
Luzardo100.001105.2200045
Brazoban000.001002.0300003
Chargois000.002002.0000001
Barnes000.001001.0100001
Floro000.001001.0100000
Cabrera004.501104.0222062
Alcantara004.761105.2333042
Garrett006.001003.0622101
Puk009.001011.0111102
Nardi0113.502001.1322001
Scott0154.001000.1222010

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you