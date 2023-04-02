|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.255
|.298
|98
|7
|25
|5
|1
|4
|7
|6
|29
|0
|0
|1
|Arraez
|.583
|.615
|12
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fortes
|.429
|.429
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper
|.385
|.385
|13
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez
|.333
|.500
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Soler
|.250
|.308
|12
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Berti
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chisholm Jr.
|.182
|.250
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Segura
|.091
|.167
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz
|.000
|.000
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.000
|.143
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.000
|.000
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|2
|4.00
|3
|3
|1
|27.0
|24
|12
|12
|2
|15
|18
|Luzardo
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Brazoban
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chargois
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|2
|Alcantara
|0
|0
|4.76
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|2
|Garrett
|0
|0
|6.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Puk
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Nardi
|0
|1
|13.50
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Scott
|0
|1
|54.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
