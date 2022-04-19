|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.239
|.324
|297
|39
|71
|12
|5
|8
|37
|33
|79
|1
|1
|5
|Berti
|.375
|.545
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez
|.343
|.361
|35
|6
|12
|1
|2
|2
|8
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.333
|.407
|24
|4
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|De La Cruz
|.333
|.538
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chisholm Jr.
|.318
|.370
|22
|5
|7
|2
|2
|2
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.286
|.400
|21
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Cooper
|.259
|.355
|27
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.208
|.240
|24
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.194
|.242
|31
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar
|.179
|.265
|28
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Soler
|.167
|.286
|36
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Stallings
|.125
|.192
|24
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.200
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|5
|3.76
|9
|9
|2
|79.0
|66
|37
|33
|9
|31
|79
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|1
|0
|0.87
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Luzardo
|0
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Poteet
|0
|0
|1.93
|2
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Sulser
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Okert
|1
|0
|2.70
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|3.18
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|10
|5
|4
|1
|6
|9
|Bass
|0
|1
|4.15
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|4.22
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|10
|5
|5
|3
|4
|11
|Scott
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|Bleier
|0
|0
|4.50
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Bender
|0
|1
|5.40
|4
|0
|2
|3.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|6.75
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|5
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Rogers
|0
|2
|12.15
|2
|2
|0
|6.2
|10
|10
|9
|0
|5
|6
