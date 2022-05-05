BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.237.3237999818935721938922214414
Chisholm Jr..329.38070132353419719512
De La Cruz.316.4401936001556002
Berti.314.4673510112124911210
Wendle.300.36460918601857403
Aguilar.282.37978622102111422001
Anderson.258.38762131650121122103
Sánchez.256.32282102132312627000
Cooper.247.368738184017924000
Stallings.177.235626111017415000
García.175.205805143014128200
Soler.174.2839271640381330020
Rojas.174.21969612111436000
Henry.059.2001721000225000
Alcántara.0001.000000000000000
Hummel.0001.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals12123.5524249213.017795842281216
Head000.009018.2500057
Castano000.002002.0400002
Sulser000.77120111.25310710
Poteet000.7960011.17110410
López311.2955028.019541630
Okert201.299007.01110310
Bass011.50120012.06321313
Alcantara212.9055031.026111031426
Luzardo213.1044020.113871928
Scott004.35120110.17652419
Bleier004.9110007.11144126
Bender035.7910069.11166328
Rogers146.1455022.022171521118
Hernandez216.6655024.12718187823
Armstrong0010.807006.210108135
Pop0018.001001.0322001

