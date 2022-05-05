|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.323
|799
|98
|189
|35
|7
|21
|93
|89
|222
|14
|4
|14
|Chisholm Jr.
|.329
|.380
|70
|13
|23
|5
|3
|4
|19
|7
|19
|5
|1
|2
|De La Cruz
|.316
|.440
|19
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Berti
|.314
|.467
|35
|10
|11
|2
|1
|2
|4
|9
|11
|2
|1
|0
|Wendle
|.300
|.364
|60
|9
|18
|6
|0
|1
|8
|5
|7
|4
|0
|3
|Aguilar
|.282
|.379
|78
|6
|22
|1
|0
|2
|11
|14
|22
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|.258
|.387
|62
|13
|16
|5
|0
|1
|2
|11
|22
|1
|0
|3
|Sánchez
|.256
|.322
|82
|10
|21
|3
|2
|3
|12
|6
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper
|.247
|.368
|73
|8
|18
|4
|0
|1
|7
|9
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings
|.177
|.235
|62
|6
|11
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.175
|.205
|80
|5
|14
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|28
|2
|0
|0
|Soler
|.174
|.283
|92
|7
|16
|4
|0
|3
|8
|13
|30
|0
|2
|0
|Rojas
|.174
|.219
|69
|6
|12
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Henry
|.059
|.200
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara
|.000
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hummel
|.000
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|12
|12
|3.55
|24
|24
|9
|213.0
|177
|95
|84
|22
|81
|216
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|9
|0
|1
|8.2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sulser
|0
|0
|0.77
|12
|0
|1
|11.2
|5
|3
|1
|0
|7
|10
|Poteet
|0
|0
|0.79
|6
|0
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|10
|López
|3
|1
|1.29
|5
|5
|0
|28.0
|19
|5
|4
|1
|6
|30
|Okert
|2
|0
|1.29
|9
|0
|0
|7.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|Bass
|0
|1
|1.50
|12
|0
|0
|12.0
|6
|3
|2
|1
|3
|13
|Alcantara
|2
|1
|2.90
|5
|5
|0
|31.0
|26
|11
|10
|3
|14
|26
|Luzardo
|2
|1
|3.10
|4
|4
|0
|20.1
|13
|8
|7
|1
|9
|28
|Scott
|0
|0
|4.35
|12
|0
|1
|10.1
|7
|6
|5
|2
|4
|19
|Bleier
|0
|0
|4.91
|10
|0
|0
|7.1
|11
|4
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Bender
|0
|3
|5.79
|10
|0
|6
|9.1
|11
|6
|6
|3
|2
|8
|Rogers
|1
|4
|6.14
|5
|5
|0
|22.0
|22
|17
|15
|2
|11
|18
|Hernandez
|2
|1
|6.66
|5
|5
|0
|24.1
|27
|18
|18
|7
|8
|23
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|10.80
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|10
|8
|1
|3
|5
|Pop
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
