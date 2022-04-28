BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.237.3245666613425614636716310211
Wendle.333.39351817501846303
Berti.333.5451575110075000
De La Cruz.333.5001224001244001
Chisholm Jr..308.3565291632415516412
Sánchez.277.3386510182239520000
Cooper.275.393516143016618000
Anderson.250.41336693001914102
Aguilar.214.3295631200151118001
Stallings.188.23148391016314000
Soler.182.289665124014921010
García.179.193563102014118200
Rojas.170.2044738110226000
Henry.000.1541110000113000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals983.1217176150.011961521456150
Head000.006015.1300033
Castano000.002002.0400002
López300.3944023.113110423
Sulser001.238007.1531036
Poteet001.354006.2411035
Okert201.597005.2111038
Alcantara201.7844025.1206511020
Bass012.009009.0432129
Luzardo113.7733014.111760723
Bleier004.916003.2522114
Bender025.407046.2644224
Hernandez115.8733015.11710106415
Scott006.149017.15552413
Rogers036.9433011.2141190710
Armstrong007.116006.1775135

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you