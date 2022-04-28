|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.324
|566
|66
|134
|25
|6
|14
|63
|67
|163
|10
|2
|11
|Wendle
|.333
|.393
|51
|8
|17
|5
|0
|1
|8
|4
|6
|3
|0
|3
|Berti
|.333
|.545
|15
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz
|.333
|.500
|12
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Chisholm Jr.
|.308
|.356
|52
|9
|16
|3
|2
|4
|15
|5
|16
|4
|1
|2
|Sánchez
|.277
|.338
|65
|10
|18
|2
|2
|3
|9
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper
|.275
|.393
|51
|6
|14
|3
|0
|1
|6
|6
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.250
|.413
|36
|6
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|14
|1
|0
|2
|Aguilar
|.214
|.329
|56
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|5
|11
|18
|0
|0
|1
|Stallings
|.188
|.231
|48
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Soler
|.182
|.289
|66
|5
|12
|4
|0
|1
|4
|9
|21
|0
|1
|0
|García
|.179
|.193
|56
|3
|10
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|18
|2
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.170
|.204
|47
|3
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.154
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|8
|3.12
|17
|17
|6
|150.0
|119
|61
|52
|14
|56
|150
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|3
|0
|0.39
|4
|4
|0
|23.1
|13
|1
|1
|0
|4
|23
|Sulser
|0
|0
|1.23
|8
|0
|0
|7.1
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Poteet
|0
|0
|1.35
|4
|0
|0
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Okert
|2
|0
|1.59
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Alcantara
|2
|0
|1.78
|4
|4
|0
|25.1
|20
|6
|5
|1
|10
|20
|Bass
|0
|1
|2.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|9
|Luzardo
|1
|1
|3.77
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|11
|7
|6
|0
|7
|23
|Bleier
|0
|0
|4.91
|6
|0
|0
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Bender
|0
|2
|5.40
|7
|0
|4
|6.2
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|5.87
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|17
|10
|10
|6
|4
|15
|Scott
|0
|0
|6.14
|9
|0
|1
|7.1
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|13
|Rogers
|0
|3
|6.94
|3
|3
|0
|11.2
|14
|11
|9
|0
|7
|10
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|7.11
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|7
|5
|1
|3
|5
