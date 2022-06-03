BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.246.319165721340877105120115843125823
Fortes.333.500943000012000
Williams.333.500612100020010
Dunand.300.3641023101103000
Astudillo.294.2941725001300100
Wendle.284.34088122560211711404
Cooper.282.36115617441213221644000
Berti.277.40565151831241317610
Chisholm Jr..268.3231422338748311237823
Anderson.267.374105212890261634105
Aguilar.254.3191691643806211847002
De La Cruz.253.321759194018721002
Sánchez.232.2871552036536171051001
Rojas.229.285140153241411914112
García.224.249161123630314448300
Soler.220.313177243910011272252020
Stallings.220.2921231427401181232010
González.194.28631460003410100
Henry.143.3142824000458000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals21283.60494911429.236119417251163435
Cabrera100.001106.0100049
Castano010.003004.0510002
Alcantara621.811111074.249201542471
López421.831010059.043131251561
Bass122.18200020.215751520
Okert202.30210015.27441923
Poteet012.42112026.0167721120
Head002.76160116.114551716
Nance003.6080010.010441415
Luzardo234.0366029.018141341641
Bender134.50160614.017773513
Sulser035.00210218.01713102920
Scott015.12220219.115121121229
Bleier005.23130010.11566126
Floro005.409008.1955131
Hernandez255.77109043.2463228141340
Rogers255.801010045.049312982139
Pop009.002003.0533004
Armstrong0010.807006.210108135

