BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.239.32429739711258373379115
Berti.375.545843100031000
Sánchez.343.36135612122816000
Wendle.333.4072448200422103
De La Cruz.333.538913000142000
Chisholm Jr..318.37022572221037000
Anderson.286.40021462000310001
Cooper.259.3552737101228000
García.208.2402425101116000
Rojas.194.2423136110226000
Aguilar.179.2652815000348000
Soler.167.28636361012512010
Stallings.125.1922423001329000
Henry.000.200810000112000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals453.7699279.066373393179
Head000.003002.2100030
Castano000.002002.0400002
López100.8722010.1711038
Luzardo001.801105.02110112
Poteet001.932004.2411014
Sulser001.935004.2511013
Okert102.704003.1111016
Alcantara103.1822011.11054169
Bass014.155004.1222113
Hernandez114.2222010.210553411
Scott004.504004.0122127
Bleier004.503002.0111104
Bender015.404023.1422111
Armstrong006.754004.0453123
Rogers0212.152206.210109056

