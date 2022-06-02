|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.246
|.319
|1627
|210
|401
|75
|10
|51
|198
|155
|425
|25
|7
|23
|Williams
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fortes
|.333
|.500
|9
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dunand
|.300
|.364
|10
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Astudillo
|.294
|.294
|17
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.284
|.340
|88
|12
|25
|6
|0
|2
|11
|7
|11
|4
|0
|4
|Cooper
|.282
|.361
|156
|17
|44
|12
|1
|3
|22
|16
|44
|0
|0
|0
|Chisholm Jr.
|.275
|.331
|138
|23
|38
|7
|4
|8
|31
|12
|36
|8
|2
|3
|Anderson
|.267
|.374
|105
|21
|28
|9
|0
|2
|6
|16
|34
|1
|0
|5
|De La Cruz
|.264
|.333
|72
|9
|19
|4
|0
|1
|8
|7
|20
|0
|0
|2
|Berti
|.262
|.400
|61
|15
|16
|2
|1
|2
|4
|13
|16
|6
|1
|0
|Aguilar
|.255
|.321
|165
|15
|42
|7
|0
|6
|20
|18
|45
|0
|0
|2
|Sánchez
|.232
|.287
|155
|20
|36
|5
|3
|6
|17
|10
|51
|0
|0
|1
|Rojas
|.226
|.279
|137
|15
|31
|4
|1
|4
|10
|8
|14
|1
|1
|2
|García
|.223
|.248
|157
|11
|35
|3
|0
|3
|14
|4
|48
|3
|0
|0
|Soler
|.220
|.315
|173
|23
|38
|10
|0
|11
|27
|22
|51
|0
|2
|0
|Stallings
|.217
|.291
|120
|14
|26
|4
|0
|1
|17
|12
|32
|0
|1
|0
|González
|.194
|.286
|31
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Henry
|.143
|.314
|28
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|20
|28
|3.68
|48
|48
|10
|420.2
|358
|194
|172
|51
|160
|424
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|Castano
|0
|1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|4.0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|4
|2
|1.83
|10
|10
|0
|59.0
|43
|13
|12
|5
|15
|61
|Alcantara
|5
|2
|2.00
|10
|10
|0
|67.2
|46
|20
|15
|4
|22
|63
|Bass
|1
|2
|2.18
|20
|0
|0
|20.2
|15
|7
|5
|1
|5
|20
|Poteet
|0
|1
|2.42
|11
|2
|0
|26.0
|16
|7
|7
|2
|11
|20
|Okert
|2
|0
|2.45
|20
|0
|0
|14.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|22
|Head
|0
|0
|2.76
|16
|0
|1
|16.1
|14
|5
|5
|1
|7
|16
|Nance
|0
|0
|3.60
|8
|0
|0
|10.0
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|15
|Luzardo
|2
|3
|4.03
|6
|6
|0
|29.0
|18
|14
|13
|4
|16
|41
|Bender
|1
|3
|4.50
|16
|0
|6
|14.0
|17
|7
|7
|3
|5
|13
|Sulser
|0
|3
|5.00
|21
|0
|2
|18.0
|17
|13
|10
|2
|9
|20
|Bleier
|0
|0
|5.23
|13
|0
|0
|10.1
|15
|6
|6
|1
|2
|6
|Scott
|0
|1
|5.40
|21
|0
|1
|18.1
|15
|12
|11
|2
|12
|27
|Floro
|0
|0
|5.40
|9
|0
|0
|8.1
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Hernandez
|2
|5
|5.77
|10
|9
|0
|43.2
|46
|32
|28
|14
|13
|40
|Rogers
|2
|5
|5.80
|10
|10
|0
|45.0
|49
|31
|29
|8
|21
|39
|Pop
|0
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|10.80
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|10
|8
|1
|3
|5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.