BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.246.319162721040175105119815542525723
Williams.400.400512100000000
Fortes.333.500943000012000
Dunand.300.3641023101103000
Astudillo.294.2941725001300100
Wendle.284.34088122560211711404
Cooper.282.36115617441213221644000
Chisholm Jr..275.3311382338748311236823
Anderson.267.374105212890261634105
De La Cruz.264.333729194018720002
Berti.262.40061151621241316610
Aguilar.255.3211651542706201845002
Sánchez.232.2871552036536171051001
Rojas.226.279137153141410814112
García.223.248157113530314448300
Soler.220.315173233810011272251020
Stallings.217.2911201426401171232010
González.194.28631460003410100
Henry.143.3142824000458000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals20283.68484810420.235819417251160424
Cabrera100.001106.0100049
Castano010.003004.0510002
López421.831010059.043131251561
Alcantara522.001010067.246201542263
Bass122.18200020.215751520
Poteet012.42112026.0167721120
Okert202.45200014.27441822
Head002.76160116.114551716
Nance003.6080010.010441415
Luzardo234.0366029.018141341641
Bender134.50160614.017773513
Sulser035.00210218.01713102920
Bleier005.23130010.11566126
Scott015.40210118.115121121227
Floro005.409008.1955131
Hernandez255.77109043.2463228141340
Rogers255.801010045.049312982139
Pop009.002003.0533004
Armstrong0010.807006.210108135

