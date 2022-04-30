|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.325
|630
|77
|149
|29
|7
|16
|73
|72
|181
|12
|4
|12
|Berti
|.353
|.577
|17
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle
|.304
|.371
|56
|9
|17
|5
|0
|1
|8
|5
|7
|4
|0
|3
|Chisholm Jr.
|.298
|.344
|57
|9
|17
|3
|3
|4
|15
|5
|19
|4
|1
|2
|Sánchez
|.286
|.351
|70
|10
|20
|2
|2
|3
|12
|5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz
|.286
|.444
|14
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Cooper
|.273
|.385
|55
|6
|15
|4
|0
|1
|6
|6
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.250
|.389
|44
|8
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|17
|1
|0
|3
|Aguilar
|.226
|.346
|62
|5
|14
|0
|0
|1
|6
|13
|19
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.190
|.215
|63
|4
|12
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|19
|2
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.189
|.232
|53
|6
|10
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings
|.189
|.228
|53
|4
|10
|1
|0
|1
|7
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Soler
|.178
|.286
|73
|6
|13
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|23
|0
|2
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.133
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|11
|8
|3.21
|19
|19
|8
|168.0
|133
|69
|60
|14
|61
|165
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|3
|0
|0.39
|4
|4
|0
|23.1
|13
|1
|1
|0
|4
|23
|Poteet
|0
|0
|1.04
|5
|0
|0
|8.2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Sulser
|0
|0
|1.04
|9
|0
|1
|8.2
|5
|3
|1
|0
|4
|8
|Okert
|2
|0
|1.59
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Alcantara
|2
|0
|1.78
|4
|4
|0
|25.1
|20
|6
|5
|1
|10
|20
|Bass
|0
|1
|1.80
|10
|0
|0
|10.0
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|9
|Luzardo
|1
|1
|3.77
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|11
|7
|6
|0
|7
|23
|Bender
|0
|2
|4.91
|8
|0
|5
|7.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Rogers
|1
|3
|5.09
|4
|4
|0
|17.2
|16
|12
|10
|0
|9
|14
|Scott
|0
|0
|5.40
|10
|0
|1
|8.1
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|15
|Hernandez
|2
|1
|5.75
|4
|4
|0
|20.1
|22
|13
|13
|6
|5
|20
|Bleier
|0
|0
|6.23
|7
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|10.80
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|10
|8
|1
|3
|5
