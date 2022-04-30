BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.237.3256307714929716737218112412
Berti.353.5771776210186110
Wendle.304.37156917501857403
Chisholm Jr..298.3445791733415519412
Sánchez.286.35170102022312522000
De La Cruz.286.4441424001245001
Cooper.273.385556154016619000
Anderson.250.389448114001917103
Aguilar.226.3466251400161319001
García.190.215634123014119200
Rojas.189.23253610111426000
Stallings.189.228534101017315000
Soler.178.2867361340261023020
Henry.000.1331310000114000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1183.2119198168.013369601461165
Head000.006015.1300033
Castano000.002002.0400002
López300.3944023.113110423
Poteet001.045008.2511037
Sulser001.049018.2531048
Okert201.597005.2111038
Alcantara201.7844025.1206511020
Bass011.80100010.0432129
Luzardo113.7733014.111760723
Bender024.918057.1744224
Rogers135.0944017.21612100914
Scott005.4010018.15552415
Hernandez215.7544020.12213136520
Bleier006.237004.1733124
Armstrong0010.807006.210108135

