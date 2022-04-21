BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.231.311363408413593837100218
Berti.375.545843100031000
De La Cruz.364.5331124001243001
Sánchez.333.364426141228110000
Wendle.323.38231410300422103
Chisholm Jr..296.34427582221038102
Anderson.280.40025472000412001
Cooper.242.35933381012411000
García.200.2263026101118000
Rojas.179.2203937110226000
Aguilar.171.26235160003510000
Stallings.156.20632250013212000
Soler.143.25042361012515010
Henry.000.200810000112000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals473.621111297.0794439103693
Head000.004003.2100030
Castano000.002002.0400002
López100.8722010.1711038
Alcantara101.8633019.114541715
Poteet001.932004.2411014
Sulser001.935004.2511013
Okert102.085004.1111026
Scott003.605005.0122129
Bass014.155004.1222113
Hernandez114.2222010.210553411
Bleier004.503002.0111104
Armstrong004.765005.2553124
Luzardo014.822209.19650315
Bender028.315024.1544223
Rogers0212.152206.210109056

