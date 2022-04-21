|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.231
|.311
|363
|40
|84
|13
|5
|9
|38
|37
|100
|2
|1
|8
|Berti
|.375
|.545
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz
|.364
|.533
|11
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Sánchez
|.333
|.364
|42
|6
|14
|1
|2
|2
|8
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.323
|.382
|31
|4
|10
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Chisholm Jr.
|.296
|.344
|27
|5
|8
|2
|2
|2
|10
|3
|8
|1
|0
|2
|Anderson
|.280
|.400
|25
|4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Cooper
|.242
|.359
|33
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.200
|.226
|30
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.179
|.220
|39
|3
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar
|.171
|.262
|35
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings
|.156
|.206
|32
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Soler
|.143
|.250
|42
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.200
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|7
|3.62
|11
|11
|2
|97.0
|79
|44
|39
|10
|36
|93
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|1
|0
|0.87
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|1.86
|3
|3
|0
|19.1
|14
|5
|4
|1
|7
|15
|Poteet
|0
|0
|1.93
|2
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Sulser
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Okert
|1
|0
|2.08
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Scott
|0
|0
|3.60
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|9
|Bass
|0
|1
|4.15
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|4.22
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|10
|5
|5
|3
|4
|11
|Bleier
|0
|0
|4.50
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|4.76
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Luzardo
|0
|1
|4.82
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|5
|0
|3
|15
|Bender
|0
|2
|8.31
|5
|0
|2
|4.1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Rogers
|0
|2
|12.15
|2
|2
|0
|6.2
|10
|10
|9
|0
|5
|6
