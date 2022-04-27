BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.242.3265376413025613616215510110
Wendle.362.42347817501845303
Berti.333.5451575110075000
De La Cruz.333.5001224001244001
Cooper.292.404486143016617000
Sánchez.290.3436210182239418000
Chisholm Jr..286.3274991432415416402
Anderson.250.41336693001914102
Aguilar.204.303542110004918000
García.192.208523102014116200
Soler.190.292635124013820010
Rojas.186.2224338110226000
Stallings.178.22445281016313000
Henry.000.1541110000113000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals883.3216165141.011460521452141
Head000.006015.1300033
Castano000.002002.0400002
López200.5233017.110110317
Sulser001.238007.1531036
Poteet001.354006.2411035
Alcantara201.7844025.1206511020
Okert201.806005.0111027
Bass012.258008.0422128
Luzardo113.7733014.111760723
Bleier004.916003.2522114
Hernandez115.8733015.11710106415
Scott006.148017.14552213
Bender026.756035.1544223
Rogers036.9433011.2141190710
Armstrong007.116006.1775135

