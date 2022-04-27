|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.242
|.326
|537
|64
|130
|25
|6
|13
|61
|62
|155
|10
|1
|10
|Wendle
|.362
|.423
|47
|8
|17
|5
|0
|1
|8
|4
|5
|3
|0
|3
|Berti
|.333
|.545
|15
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz
|.333
|.500
|12
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Cooper
|.292
|.404
|48
|6
|14
|3
|0
|1
|6
|6
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez
|.290
|.343
|62
|10
|18
|2
|2
|3
|9
|4
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Chisholm Jr.
|.286
|.327
|49
|9
|14
|3
|2
|4
|15
|4
|16
|4
|0
|2
|Anderson
|.250
|.413
|36
|6
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|14
|1
|0
|2
|Aguilar
|.204
|.303
|54
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|18
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.192
|.208
|52
|3
|10
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|16
|2
|0
|0
|Soler
|.190
|.292
|63
|5
|12
|4
|0
|1
|3
|8
|20
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas
|.186
|.222
|43
|3
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings
|.178
|.224
|45
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.154
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|8
|3.32
|16
|16
|5
|141.0
|114
|60
|52
|14
|52
|141
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|2
|0
|0.52
|3
|3
|0
|17.1
|10
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Sulser
|0
|0
|1.23
|8
|0
|0
|7.1
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Poteet
|0
|0
|1.35
|4
|0
|0
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Alcantara
|2
|0
|1.78
|4
|4
|0
|25.1
|20
|6
|5
|1
|10
|20
|Okert
|2
|0
|1.80
|6
|0
|0
|5.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Bass
|0
|1
|2.25
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|8
|Luzardo
|1
|1
|3.77
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|11
|7
|6
|0
|7
|23
|Bleier
|0
|0
|4.91
|6
|0
|0
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|5.87
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|17
|10
|10
|6
|4
|15
|Scott
|0
|0
|6.14
|8
|0
|1
|7.1
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|13
|Bender
|0
|2
|6.75
|6
|0
|3
|5.1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Rogers
|0
|3
|6.94
|3
|3
|0
|11.2
|14
|11
|9
|0
|7
|10
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|7.11
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|7
|5
|1
|3
|5
