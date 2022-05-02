BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.237.3256978316531718798120112412
Berti.360.5432589210299110
De La Cruz.313.4761635001355001
Chisholm Jr..310.3545891833415519412
Wendle.300.36460918601857403
Cooper.274.392626174017822000
Anderson.269.39752101450121020103
Sánchez.267.33775102022312625000
Aguilar.231.3546551500161420001
García.194.216724143014123200
Soler.185.2908171540381126020
Stallings.179.217564101017315000
Rojas.164.20361610111426000
Henry.000.1761420000124000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1293.2921219186.015077681769183
Head000.007016.1500044
Castano000.002002.0400002
López300.3944023.113110423
Sulser000.9310019.2531058
Poteet001.045008.2511037
Okert201.508006.0111039
Bass011.64110011.05321211
Alcantara212.9055031.026111031426
Luzardo213.1044020.113871928
Bender024.329068.1944226
Bleier005.068005.1833124
Rogers135.0944017.21612100914
Scott005.4010018.15552415
Hernandez215.7544020.12213136520
Armstrong0010.807006.210108135
Pop0018.001001.0322001

