|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.325
|697
|83
|165
|31
|7
|18
|79
|81
|201
|12
|4
|12
|Berti
|.360
|.543
|25
|8
|9
|2
|1
|0
|2
|9
|9
|1
|1
|0
|De La Cruz
|.313
|.476
|16
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Chisholm Jr.
|.310
|.354
|58
|9
|18
|3
|3
|4
|15
|5
|19
|4
|1
|2
|Wendle
|.300
|.364
|60
|9
|18
|6
|0
|1
|8
|5
|7
|4
|0
|3
|Cooper
|.274
|.392
|62
|6
|17
|4
|0
|1
|7
|8
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.269
|.397
|52
|10
|14
|5
|0
|1
|2
|10
|20
|1
|0
|3
|Sánchez
|.267
|.337
|75
|10
|20
|2
|2
|3
|12
|6
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar
|.231
|.354
|65
|5
|15
|0
|0
|1
|6
|14
|20
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.194
|.216
|72
|4
|14
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|23
|2
|0
|0
|Soler
|.185
|.290
|81
|7
|15
|4
|0
|3
|8
|11
|26
|0
|2
|0
|Stallings
|.179
|.217
|56
|4
|10
|1
|0
|1
|7
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.164
|.203
|61
|6
|10
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.176
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|12
|9
|3.29
|21
|21
|9
|186.0
|150
|77
|68
|17
|69
|183
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|1
|6.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|3
|0
|0.39
|4
|4
|0
|23.1
|13
|1
|1
|0
|4
|23
|Sulser
|0
|0
|0.93
|10
|0
|1
|9.2
|5
|3
|1
|0
|5
|8
|Poteet
|0
|0
|1.04
|5
|0
|0
|8.2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Okert
|2
|0
|1.50
|8
|0
|0
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|Bass
|0
|1
|1.64
|11
|0
|0
|11.0
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|11
|Alcantara
|2
|1
|2.90
|5
|5
|0
|31.0
|26
|11
|10
|3
|14
|26
|Luzardo
|2
|1
|3.10
|4
|4
|0
|20.1
|13
|8
|7
|1
|9
|28
|Bender
|0
|2
|4.32
|9
|0
|6
|8.1
|9
|4
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Bleier
|0
|0
|5.06
|8
|0
|0
|5.1
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Rogers
|1
|3
|5.09
|4
|4
|0
|17.2
|16
|12
|10
|0
|9
|14
|Scott
|0
|0
|5.40
|10
|0
|1
|8.1
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|15
|Hernandez
|2
|1
|5.75
|4
|4
|0
|20.1
|22
|13
|13
|6
|5
|20
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|10.80
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|10
|8
|1
|3
|5
|Pop
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
