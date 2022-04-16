BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.220.2942272550936232364113
Berti.500.714432000030000
De La Cruz.500.750201000021000
Wendle.368.4001937200212102
Sánchez.310.3332959122615000
Cooper.280.3792537101227000
Chisholm Jr..278.3641845112736000
García.200.2382014100015000
Soler.154.29026141000511010
Aguilar.143.1672103000316000
Stallings.136.2082223001328000
Anderson.133.1881512100018000
Rojas.130.1672323100013000
Henry.000.000300000002000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals343.2577261.047242272460
Sulser000.004003.2300012
Head000.002001.2100020
Poteet000.001001.1000010
Castano000.001001.0200001
López100.8722010.1711038
Luzardo001.801105.02110112
Bass012.704003.1111012
Alcantara103.1822011.11054169
Rogers013.601105.0632013
Okert103.863002.1111015
Bleier004.503002.0111104
Bender015.404023.1422111
Scott006.003003.0122124
Hernandez017.711104.2544236
Armstrong009.003003.0333113

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

