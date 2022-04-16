|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.220
|.294
|227
|25
|50
|9
|3
|6
|23
|23
|64
|1
|1
|3
|Berti
|.500
|.714
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz
|.500
|.750
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.368
|.400
|19
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Sánchez
|.310
|.333
|29
|5
|9
|1
|2
|2
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper
|.280
|.379
|25
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Chisholm Jr.
|.278
|.364
|18
|4
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.200
|.238
|20
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Soler
|.154
|.290
|26
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar
|.143
|.167
|21
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings
|.136
|.208
|22
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.133
|.188
|15
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.130
|.167
|23
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|4
|3.25
|7
|7
|2
|61.0
|47
|24
|22
|7
|24
|60
|Sulser
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Poteet
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López
|1
|0
|0.87
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Luzardo
|0
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Bass
|0
|1
|2.70
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|3.18
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|10
|5
|4
|1
|6
|9
|Rogers
|0
|1
|3.60
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Okert
|1
|0
|3.86
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Bleier
|0
|0
|4.50
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Bender
|0
|1
|5.40
|4
|0
|2
|3.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Scott
|0
|0
|6.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Hernandez
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|6
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|9.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
