|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.242
|.277
|62
|5
|15
|3
|1
|3
|5
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Cooper
|.500
|.500
|8
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez
|.429
|.500
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Soler
|.375
|.375
|8
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fortes
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Berti
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chisholm Jr.
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Segura
|.000
|.125
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.000
|.143
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|1
|3.00
|2
|2
|1
|18.0
|12
|6
|6
|1
|9
|13
|Luzardo
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Brazoban
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chargois
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nardi
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcantara
|0
|0
|4.76
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|2
|Puk
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Scott
|0
|1
|54.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
