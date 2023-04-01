BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.242.277625153135317001
Cooper.500.500814011202000
Arraez.429.500713100111000
Soler.375.375813101101000
Fortes.333.333301000000000
Gurriel.333.333301000000000
Stallings.333.333311100002000
Berti.250.250401000002000
Chisholm Jr..125.125811001103001
Segura.000.125700000013000
García.000.143600000011000
De La Cruz.000.000300000002000
Wendle.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals113.0022118.012661913
Luzardo100.001105.2200045
Brazoban000.001002.0300003
Chargois000.002002.0000001
Floro000.001001.0100000
Nardi000.001000.1000000
Alcantara004.761105.2333042
Puk009.001011.0111102
Scott0154.001000.1222010

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you