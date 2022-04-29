BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.232.3205986913928614656917212312
Berti.353.5771776210186110
Wendle.321.37953817501846403
Chisholm Jr..308.3565291632415516412
De La Cruz.286.4441424001245001
Sánchez.284.34267101922310521000
Cooper.273.385556154016619000
Anderson.250.400407104001916103
Aguilar.203.3245931200151219001
Stallings.184.22649391016314000
García.183.197603112014118200
Soler.171.275705124014922010
Rojas.163.2124958110226000
Henry.000.1331310000114000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1083.0618187159.012363541460156
Head000.006015.1300033
Castano000.002002.0400002
López300.3944023.113110423
Sulser001.049018.2531048
Poteet001.354006.2411035
Okert201.597005.2111038
Alcantara201.7844025.1206511020
Bass011.80100010.0432129
Luzardo113.7733014.111760723
Rogers135.0944017.21612100914
Bender025.407046.2644224
Hernandez115.8733015.11710106415
Scott006.149017.15552413
Bleier006.237004.1733124
Armstrong007.116006.1775135

