|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.232
|.320
|598
|69
|139
|28
|6
|14
|65
|69
|172
|12
|3
|12
|Berti
|.353
|.577
|17
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle
|.321
|.379
|53
|8
|17
|5
|0
|1
|8
|4
|6
|4
|0
|3
|Chisholm Jr.
|.308
|.356
|52
|9
|16
|3
|2
|4
|15
|5
|16
|4
|1
|2
|De La Cruz
|.286
|.444
|14
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Sánchez
|.284
|.342
|67
|10
|19
|2
|2
|3
|10
|5
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper
|.273
|.385
|55
|6
|15
|4
|0
|1
|6
|6
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.250
|.400
|40
|7
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|16
|1
|0
|3
|Aguilar
|.203
|.324
|59
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|5
|12
|19
|0
|0
|1
|Stallings
|.184
|.226
|49
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.183
|.197
|60
|3
|11
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|18
|2
|0
|0
|Soler
|.171
|.275
|70
|5
|12
|4
|0
|1
|4
|9
|22
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas
|.163
|.212
|49
|5
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.133
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|8
|3.06
|18
|18
|7
|159.0
|123
|63
|54
|14
|60
|156
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|3
|0
|0.39
|4
|4
|0
|23.1
|13
|1
|1
|0
|4
|23
|Sulser
|0
|0
|1.04
|9
|0
|1
|8.2
|5
|3
|1
|0
|4
|8
|Poteet
|0
|0
|1.35
|4
|0
|0
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Okert
|2
|0
|1.59
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Alcantara
|2
|0
|1.78
|4
|4
|0
|25.1
|20
|6
|5
|1
|10
|20
|Bass
|0
|1
|1.80
|10
|0
|0
|10.0
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|9
|Luzardo
|1
|1
|3.77
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|11
|7
|6
|0
|7
|23
|Rogers
|1
|3
|5.09
|4
|4
|0
|17.2
|16
|12
|10
|0
|9
|14
|Bender
|0
|2
|5.40
|7
|0
|4
|6.2
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|5.87
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|17
|10
|10
|6
|4
|15
|Scott
|0
|0
|6.14
|9
|0
|1
|7.1
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|13
|Bleier
|0
|0
|6.23
|7
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|7.11
|6
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|7
|5
|1
|3
|5
