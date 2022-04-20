BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.239.31933140791359383589117
Berti.375.545843100031000
De La Cruz.364.5331124001243001
Sánchez.359.37539614122818000
Wendle.357.41928410300422103
Chisholm Jr..292.34524572221037001
Anderson.280.37925472000312001
Cooper.233.34330371012310000
García.192.2222625101117000
Stallings.179.23328250013210000
Rojas.171.2163536110226000
Aguilar.161.2633115000358000
Soler.158.27338361012513010
Henry.000.200810000112000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals463.781010288.074423793485
Head000.004003.2100030
Castano000.002002.0400002
López100.8722010.1711038
Poteet001.932004.2411014
Sulser001.935004.2511013
Okert102.085004.1111026
Alcantara103.1822011.11054169
Scott003.605005.0122129
Bass014.155004.1222113
Hernandez114.2222010.210553411
Bleier004.503002.0111104
Armstrong004.765005.2553124
Luzardo014.822209.19650315
Bender015.404023.1422111
Rogers0212.152206.210109056

