|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.239
|.319
|331
|40
|79
|13
|5
|9
|38
|35
|89
|1
|1
|7
|Berti
|.375
|.545
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz
|.364
|.533
|11
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Sánchez
|.359
|.375
|39
|6
|14
|1
|2
|2
|8
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle
|.357
|.419
|28
|4
|10
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Chisholm Jr.
|.292
|.345
|24
|5
|7
|2
|2
|2
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|.280
|.379
|25
|4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Cooper
|.233
|.343
|30
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.192
|.222
|26
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings
|.179
|.233
|28
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas
|.171
|.216
|35
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar
|.161
|.263
|31
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Soler
|.158
|.273
|38
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Henry
|.000
|.200
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|6
|3.78
|10
|10
|2
|88.0
|74
|42
|37
|9
|34
|85
|Head
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Castano
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López
|1
|0
|0.87
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Poteet
|0
|0
|1.93
|2
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Sulser
|0
|0
|1.93
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Okert
|1
|0
|2.08
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|3.18
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|10
|5
|4
|1
|6
|9
|Scott
|0
|0
|3.60
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|9
|Bass
|0
|1
|4.15
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|4.22
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|10
|5
|5
|3
|4
|11
|Bleier
|0
|0
|4.50
|3
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|4.76
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Luzardo
|0
|1
|4.82
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|9
|6
|5
|0
|3
|15
|Bender
|0
|1
|5.40
|4
|0
|2
|3.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Rogers
|0
|2
|12.15
|2
|2
|0
|6.2
|10
|10
|9
|0
|5
|6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.