Marlins third. Joey Wendle singles to deep right field. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Joey Wendle to second. Jorge Soler doubles to deep center field. Luis Arraez scores. Joey Wendle scores. Josh Bell flies out to deep left center field to Ezequiel Duran. Jorge Soler to third. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singles to shortstop. Jorge Soler scores. Bryan De La Cruz lines out to center field to Leody Taveras.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Rangers 0.
Marlins fourth. Jon Berti reaches on error. Fielding error by Marcus Semien. Jesus Sanchez singles to shallow left field. Jon Berti to second. Nick Fortes out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jon Gray to Marcus Semien. Jesus Sanchez to second. Jon Berti to third. Joey Wendle out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Leody Taveras. Jon Berti scores. Luis Arraez doubles to left field. Jesus Sanchez scores. Jorge Soler pops out to shallow infield to Nathaniel Lowe.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Rangers 0.
Rangers fourth. Adolis Garcia walks. Josh Jung singles to deep center field. Adolis Garcia to third. Robbie Grossman homers to right field. Josh Jung scores. Adolis Garcia scores. Ezequiel Duran pops out to Nick Fortes. Leody Taveras strikes out swinging. Austin Hedges strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 5, Rangers 3.
Rangers fifth. Marcus Semien doubles to deep left field. Corey Seager homers to right field. Marcus Semien scores. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Adolis Garcia walks. Josh Jung homers to left field. Adolis Garcia scores. Robbie Grossman grounds out to second base, Luis Arraez to Josh Bell. Ezequiel Duran pops out to Josh Bell.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 7, Marlins 5.
Marlins sixth. Jon Berti strikes out swinging. Jesus Sanchez strikes out swinging. Nick Fortes homers to center field. Joey Wendle called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 7, Marlins 6.
Rangers seventh. Corey Seager walks. Nathaniel Lowe doubles to deep left field. Corey Seager scores. Adolis Garcia called out on strikes. Josh Jung walks. Robbie Grossman called out on strikes. Ezequiel Duran pops out to Josh Bell.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 8, Marlins 6.
Rangers eighth. Leody Taveras singles to third base. Austin Hedges out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ryan Weathers to Josh Bell. Leody Taveras to second. Marcus Semien walks. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Nathaniel Lowe doubles to left field. Marcus Semien to third. Leody Taveras scores. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Jake Burger to Josh Bell.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 9, Marlins 6.
Marlins ninth. Jorge Soler walks. Josh Bell pops out to shallow center field to Marcus Semien. Jake Burger homers to center field. Jorge Soler scores. Bryan De La Cruz grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Jon Berti pops out to shallow right field to Marcus Semien.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 9, Marlins 8.
