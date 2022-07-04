Marlins third. Luke Williams singles to shallow infield. Billy Hamilton out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Patrick Corbin to Josh Bell. Luke Williams to second. Miguel Rojas lines out to third base to Maikel Franco. Jesus Aguilar singles to deep left field. Luke Williams scores. Brian Anderson singles to right field. Jesus Aguilar to second. Bryan De La Cruz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Brian Anderson out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 1, Nationals 0.
Nationals eighth. Maikel Franco grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar. Ehire Adrianza walks. Luis Garcia singles to right field. Ehire Adrianza scores. Keibert Ruiz pinch-hitting for Tres Barrera. Keibert Ruiz singles to center field. Luis Garcia to second. Juan Soto pinch-hitting for Victor Robles. Juan Soto walks. Keibert Ruiz to second. Luis Garcia to third. Lane Thomas pops out to Nick Fortes. Josh Bell flies out to shallow center field to Billy Hamilton.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 1, Nationals 1.
Marlins tenth. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Bryan De La Cruz homers to left field. Miguel Rojas scores. Nick Fortes walks. Jacob Stallings flies out to left field to Ehire Adrianza.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Nationals 1.
Nationals tenth. Ehire Adrianza singles to right field. Maikel Franco to third. Luis Garcia grounds out to second base. Ehire Adrianza out at second. Maikel Franco scores. Keibert Ruiz singles to center field. Cesar Hernandez pinch-hitting for Alcides Escobar. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to second base, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Nationals 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.